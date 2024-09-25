Apple TV+ to Stream 'Peanuts' Holiday Specials for Free Again This Year

by

Apple TV+ will once again be making the iconic "Peanuts" specials available to non-subscribers for a limited time this holiday season.

Peanuts Pumpkin
Here is when each special will be available to stream for free in the Apple TV app:

  • "It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown": Saturday, October 19 and Sunday, October 20
  • "A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving": Saturday, November 23 and Sunday, November 24
  • "A Charlie Brown Christmas": Saturday, December 14 and Sunday, December 15

Apple TV+ subscribers can already watch the specials at any time of the year.

Apple holds the rights to "Peanuts" content through a deal with distributor WildBrain, and this will be the fourth consecutive year that the specials air on Apple TV+. Not everyone has been a fan of this exclusivity, with a petition calling for the specials to return to broadcast TV networks having received nearly 270,000 signatures since 2020.

Apple did allow the "Peanuts" specials to air on PBS in 2020 and 2021, but not since then.

Tag: Apple TV Plus Guide

Popular Stories

iPhone 17 Slim Feature Single Camera 2

10 Reasons to Wait for Next Year's iPhone 17

Monday September 23, 2024 2:00 am PDT by
Apple's iPhone development roadmap runs several years into the future and the company is continually working with suppliers on several successive iPhone models simultaneously, which is why we sometimes get rumored feature leaks so far ahead of launch. The iPhone 17 series is no different – already we have some idea of what to expect from Apple's 2025 smartphone lineup. If you plan to skip...
Read Full Article298 comments
iphone 16 pro apple intelligence

Apple Intelligence Features Expected to Roll Out in This Order Between iOS 18.1 and iOS 18.4 [Updated]

Sunday September 22, 2024 6:00 am PDT by
iOS 18 was released to the public earlier this month, but the first Apple Intelligence features will not be available until iOS 18.1 is released in October. Apple Intelligence features will continue to roll out in iOS 18.2 and beyond, with the expected roadmap outlined below per Apple's website and rumors. Apple Intelligence requires an iPhone 15 Pro model or any iPhone 16 model, and it...
Read Full Article363 comments
28 years later iphone rig

'28 Years Later' to Be First Blockbuster Movie Shot on iPhone

Saturday September 21, 2024 4:31 am PDT by
With a budget of $75 million, Danny Boyle's "28 Years Later" will become the first major blockbuster movie to be shot on iPhone, WIRED reports. Jodie Comer on the set of "28 Years Later" with an iPhone 15 Pro Max camera rig (right). The upcoming post-apocalyptic British horror movie was shot over the summer using the iPhone 15 Pro Max as the principal camera, along with additional equipment...
Read Full Article251 comments
apple wallet drivers license feature iPhone 15 pro

Apple Announces iPhone Driver's Licenses Will Come to These Additional U.S. States

Thursday September 19, 2024 10:45 am PDT by
In select U.S. states, residents can add their driver's license or state ID to the Wallet app on the iPhone and Apple Watch, providing a convenient and contactless way to display proof of identity or age at select airports and businesses, and in select apps. The list of states where the feature is available currently includes Arizona, Maryland, Colorado, Georgia, Ohio, Hawaii, and most recently...
Read Full Article109 comments
iPhone 17 Slim Feature Single Camera 2

iPhone 17 Air: Everything We Know About Apple's Slim iPhone

Monday September 23, 2024 1:50 am PDT by
In 2025, Apple is expected to discontinue the iPhone "Plus" device in its iPhone 17 lineup to make way for an iPhone "Air" – although it may not actually be called this when the device debuts in the fall of next year. Even though the iPhone 16 series has only just launched, when you consider that we learned about larger displays on the iPhone 16 Pro models way back in May 2023, rumors about a...
Read Full Article264 comments
iFixit iPhone 16 Battery Removal

iPhone 16's 'Revolutionary' Battery Removal Process Shown in Video

Monday September 23, 2024 7:30 am PDT by
Over the weekend, well-known repair website iFixit shared an iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus teardown video, and an accompanying blog post. Notably, the video shows Apple's new electrical battery removal process in action on the standard iPhone 16. iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus batteries have an innovative type of adhesive that can be easily loosened with low-voltage electrical current, such as...
Read Full Article45 comments

Top Rated Comments

orangeadrenaline Avatar
orangeadrenaline
25 minutes ago at 08:05 am
TOO GENEROUS
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Apple Knowledge Navigator Avatar
Apple Knowledge Navigator
21 minutes ago at 08:09 am
Well that’s my subscription renewed
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
dandeco Avatar
dandeco
25 minutes ago at 08:06 am
The problem is, people still need to create an Apple ID just to watch these, and I doubt many families without Apple products will want to bother, when they can just buy the Blu-ray set with all three specials and watch them whenever they want. That's what I did, despite me having a bunch of Apple products. And, ironically, I watch the Blu-rays on my M1 MacBook Air hooked up to my Apple Thunderbolt Display and an MthsTech USB-C Blu-ray burner; then I can even do this before starting up a special:
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
iPay Avatar
iPay
20 minutes ago at 08:11 am
Peanuts for free? yeah!
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
HobeSoundDarryl Avatar
HobeSoundDarryl
15 minutes ago at 08:16 am
God ble$$ u$, everyone. ;)
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
iMac The Knife Avatar
iMac The Knife
13 minutes ago at 08:17 am
How charitable of Tim Apple. Apple is not going to charge people extra this year for holiday specials that have aired free of charge on TV for decades.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments