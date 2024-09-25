Apple TV+ to Stream 'Peanuts' Holiday Specials for Free Again This Year

Apple TV+ will once again be making the iconic "Peanuts" specials available to non-subscribers for a limited time this holiday season.



Here is when each special will be available to stream for free in the Apple TV app:



"It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown": Saturday, October 19 and Sunday, October 20

"A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving": Saturday, November 23 and Sunday, November 24

"A Charlie Brown Christmas": Saturday, December 14 and Sunday, December 15

Apple TV+ subscribers can already watch the specials at any time of the year.

Apple holds the rights to "Peanuts" content through a deal with distributor WildBrain, and this will be the fourth consecutive year that the specials air on Apple TV+. Not everyone has been a fan of this exclusivity, with a petition calling for the specials to return to broadcast TV networks having received nearly 270,000 signatures since 2020.

Apple did allow the "Peanuts" specials to air on PBS in 2020 and 2021, but not since then.