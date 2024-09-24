Will Apple Bring Back a Larger iMac? Here's What the Latest Rumors Say

by

It has been more than two and a half years since Apple discontinued the 27-inch iMac, as part of its move away from Intel processors. Since then, the 24-inch iMac has been Apple's only all-in-one desktop computer, with no larger model available.

iMac Pro 2022 27 and 24 iMac
Will a larger iMac ever make a comeback? We recap the latest rumors below.

In November, Apple announced that it had no plans to release a new version of the 27-inch iMac with an Apple silicon chip. Instead, Apple recommended pairing its standalone Studio Display with its Mac Studio or Mac mini desktop computers.

Apple's statement ruled out a new 27-inch iMac, but an even larger model is still possible one day. Nearly a year ago, both Bloomberg's Mark Gurman and Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said Apple was developing a 32-inch iMac for release in late 2024 or in 2025. Kuo said the larger iMac's screen would feature mini-LED backlighting, which would allow for increased brightness, higher contrast ratio, and other benefits compared to LCD technology.

While there haven't been any rumors lately about this alleged 32-inch iMac, Gurman said Apple was still exploring a larger iMac as recently as August.

"A larger iMac remains something Apple is exploring as well, but it's unclear if that will be an M4 product or something that comes the following year or later," he wrote.

That is all that is known about a potential larger iMac at this point.

All in all, it seems that a larger iMac might be on Apple's roadmap, but the wait continues for now.

In the meantime, the 24-inch iMac is expected to be updated with the M4 chip in October, alongside new MacBook Pro and Mac mini models.

Top Rated Comments

Cirillo Gherardo Avatar
Cirillo Gherardo
23 minutes ago at 12:37 pm
Just seems unlikely. The fact is Apple can satisfy that market almost completely with a Mac mini or Mac Studio + a Studio Display.

Gone are the days where Apple basically gives away a Mac inside of a case that is holding a 5K display. From 2014-2019 those 27" machines were some of the best deals on the planet, because Apple did not mark them up according to both the value of the display itself and the Mac inside it. You basically paid for the display, and got the Mac for free, unless you upgraded it. You're not going to see a deal like that again. Not from this Apple.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Mrkevinfinnerty Avatar
Mrkevinfinnerty
20 minutes ago at 12:41 pm
sell a studio display plus Mac Mini/Mac studio or put that all in one package and sell it for less?

Yeah that's going to be a

Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
zorinlynx Avatar
zorinlynx
9 minutes ago at 12:51 pm
I gave up on waiting and picked up a studio display. Now I have a nice 27" 5K monitor I can use with any Mac I buy going forward.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
d4cloo Avatar
d4cloo
18 minutes ago at 12:43 pm
I think Apple kit releasing a large iMac is a good thing.

Once you get to larger monitors, the user expectation for it to last longer and operate independently from the computer, increases.

It’s also more sustainable. Throwing away a 32” monitor when the computer technically is working, or vice-versa, feels…perverse.

The only issue right now is the lack of an affordable Apple monitor, which means that users have to ditch the Apple aesthetics and features.
I would love to see a sub-$1000 monitor that is more in line with today’s competitor specs and radiates the Apple look and feel.
For their more expensive offering I would then demand - as a consumer - 120-144Hz refresh rate, excellent color reproduction and well backlit, and a Thunderbolt 4 dock integrated, plus a decent Web Cam.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
poematik13 Avatar
poematik13
17 minutes ago at 12:44 pm
BTO imac shipping times are slipping into mid Oct, so we're getting a refresh in a few weeks regardless. A 32" model would be glorious, or a 27" with the same panel as the studio display
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
dwaltwhit Avatar
dwaltwhit
17 minutes ago at 12:44 pm
Apple has never worried about caniballizing (sp?) they're own products, but this just seems like a form factor that is no longer viable. The type of person that would get an iMac 5 years ago would now more likely get a mini and cheap monitor. The market just doesn't feel like it exists.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments