Sonos Execs Launched Ill-Received App Despite Employee Protests

by

Back in May, Sonos launched a new version of its mobile app, and it's been wildly unpopular with Sonos customers because of ongoing bugs and the removal of several features. Today, Bloomberg delved into what went wrong at Sonos ahead of when the app launched, and why it came out anyway.

sonos redesigned app
Sonos had to come out with a new app when it launched the Sonos Ace headphones because of "technical debt." The company basically spent time working on new features instead of updating outdated code written in obsolete languages, leading to infrastructure issues. Sonos put off addressing the underlying technical debt, but introducing the headphones required the Sonos app and the cloud setup behind it to be overhauled.

At the time the app was in development, Sonos laid off some of its employees to cut costs and also did some internal restructuring that was "causing chaos" by separating people who had worked together for years. As the app's launch approached, employees protested "forcefully," even resorting to yelling and screaming, because it was clear the app wasn't ready to launch.

Former Sonos employees told Bloomberg that Sonos was prioritizing promises to investors and attracting new customers rather than ensuring equipment owned by longtime Sonos customers continued to work. One employee said they were afraid to push back further on the app's launch because it could lead to them losing their job.

Sonos' lead counsel Eddie Lazarus did an internal investigation into the app's development and told Bloomberg that the app was delayed, from early 2024 to May 2024, and that there had been no "yelling" or "screaming" in meetings. Sonos apparently had a list of what it considered "essential" bugs that needed to be fixed pre-launch, but it decided that less critical bugs could wait until the app was released. "Our list of essential bugs, obviously, was not comprehensive enough," Lazarus told Bloomberg.

Sonos expects to miss its annual revenue target by $200 million after the app debacle. In August, it laid off some employees, and it told others that yearly bonuses and merit-based pay raises have been canceled.

Sonos CEO Patrick Spence apologized to Sonos customers in July and committed to regular updates to address bugs and add missing features. The company considered bringing back the old app as it worked on the new version, but it turned out that wasn't possible because of the updates made to the cloud servers.

Sonos also decided to delay two upcoming product launches in 2024 to instead focus on improving the Sonos app, and the company has "pulled together the very best and most experienced engineers" that it has to work on the app until it is fixed.

Tag: Sonos

Popular Stories

apple wallet drivers license feature iPhone 15 pro

Apple Announces iPhone Driver's Licenses Will Come to These Additional U.S. States

Thursday September 19, 2024 10:45 am PDT by
In select U.S. states, residents can add their driver's license or state ID to the Wallet app on the iPhone and Apple Watch, providing a convenient and contactless way to display proof of identity or age at select airports and businesses, and in select apps. The list of states where the feature is available currently includes Arizona, Maryland, Colorado, Georgia, Ohio, Hawaii, and most recently...
Read Full Article107 comments
iOS 18 Apple Account Name Feature 2

RIP, Apple ID

Tuesday September 17, 2024 3:18 pm PDT by
The "Apple ID" era is officially over. The transition from "Apple ID" to "Apple Account" went from a rumor to an official announcement to something that has now been fully completed. As of this week, the account.apple.com website is fully updated with Apple Account branding. "Apple ID is now Apple Account," the page says. "You can still sign in with the same email address or phone...
Read Full Article
Beyond iPhone 13 Better Blue Face ID Single Camera Hole

iPhone 17 Pro No Longer Expected to Feature Under-Display Face ID [Updated]

Friday September 20, 2024 10:44 am PDT by
Update: Young has since said under-display Face ID is no longer expected for the iPhone 17 Pro. His previous response was sent in error. Original story follows. While the iPhone 16 series just began arriving to customers today, there are already rumors about the next-generation iPhone 17 series. In a post shared on social media platform X on Thursday, display industry analyst Ross...
Read Full Article128 comments
iPhone 17 Slim Feature Single Camera 2

iPhone 17 and 'iPhone 17 Air' Rumored to Feature 120Hz ProMotion Displays

Friday September 20, 2024 12:22 pm PDT by
We don't mean to take away from the excitement of the iPhone 16 launch today, but there are more rumors to share about next year's iPhone 17 lineup. Ross Young of Display Supply Chain Consultants today informed MacRumors that the standard iPhone 17 and a slimmer model that we are calling the "iPhone 17 Air" will both feature ProMotion, meaning that each device's display would be able to ramp ...
Read Full Article106 comments
Apple Logo Spotlight

Apple Just Broke a Tradition It Held for 17 Years

Wednesday September 18, 2024 7:40 am PDT by
It's the end of an era. It has been confirmed that the latest iPhones do not come with Apple stickers in the box, breaking a 17-year tradition dating back to the original iPhone. Marques Brownlee shared an unboxing video that confirms the new iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max do not include Apple stickers in the box, as part of Apple's goal of removing plastic...
Read Full Article
Generic iOS 18 Feature Real Mock

iOS 18 Available Now With These 8 New Features For Your iPhone

Sunday September 15, 2024 10:09 am PDT by
Following over three months of beta testing, iOS 18 was finally widely released to the public on Monday, September 16. The update is available in the Settings app under General → Software Update on the iPhone XS and newer. Below, we have highlighted eight key new features included in iOS 18, and Apple shared a complete list of new features and changes last week. Note that Apple...
Read Full Article126 comments
iPhone 16 Pro Battery Teardown

iPhone 16 Pro Teardown Video Reveals Metal-Enclosed Battery and More

Friday September 20, 2024 8:26 am PDT by
YouTube channel REWA Technology today shared an iPhone 16 Pro teardown video, offering a first look inside of the device following its release. Notably, the video reveals that the smaller iPhone 16 Pro is equipped with a metal-enclosed battery, confirming a rumor from last year. The battery has a capacity of 3,582 mAh, which matches the figure that surfaced earlier this week in a Brazilian...
Read Full Article56 comments