Sonos Considering Bringing Back Its Old Mobile App Amid Ongoing Issues
Just a few months after debuting an all-new mobile app for controlling its audio products, Sonos is considering bringing back the previous version of the app following numerous user complaints, reports The Verge.
While Sonos has been working to address a number of missing features and issues with the new app and has laid out a timeline to keep users updated on the company's progress, The Verge reports that "discussions high up within Sonos" have centered around potentially offering the old app as an interim solution.
Letting customers fall back to the older software could ease their frustrations and reduce at least some of the pressure on Sonos to rectify every issue with the new app. At least for now, the redesigned version is all that’s available, which makes it impossible for some customers to avoid its flaws.
Just last week, Sonos CEO Patrick Spence revealed on the company's earnings call that it will be delaying two upcoming product launches due to "challenges with our new app." While Spence did not identify the products in question, one of them is likely to be the successor to the company's flagship Arc soundbar.
