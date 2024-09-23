Apple Seeds Fifth Developer Beta of macOS Sequoia 15.1

Apple today provided developers with the fifth beta of an upcoming macOS Sequoia 15.1 beta, with the new update coming a week after Apple released the fourth beta.



Registered developers can opt-in to the ‌macOS Sequoia‌ beta through the Software Update section of the System Settings app. An Apple ID associated with an Apple Developer account is required to get the beta.

‌macOS Sequoia‌ 15.1 introduces the first Apple Intelligence features, adding support for Writing Tools, new Siri features, Smart Replies in Mail and Messages, Priority messages in the Mail app, Memory Movie and Clean Up in Photos, and more.

The update does not include Image Playground, Genmoji, or more advanced ‌Siri‌ functionality.

Using Apple Intelligence features requires a Mac that has an Apple silicon chip.