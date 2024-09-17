Apple Seeds Fourth Developer Betas of iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1 and macOS Sequoia 15.1 With Apple Intelligence

by

Apple today provided developers with the fourth betas of iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, and macOS Sequoia 15.1 to continue testing Apple Intelligence features. The third betas come two weeks after Apple seeded the third iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, and ‌macOS Sequoia‌ 15.1 betas. Apple has also seeded the first betas of upcoming watchOS 11.1, visionOS 2.1, and tvOS 18.1 updates to developers.

Apple Intelligence Feature 2
The updates can be downloaded from the Settings app on a compatible device. Prior iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, and ‌macOS Sequoia‌ 15.1 updates required a device that supports Apple Intelligence, but the updates are now available for all devices following the launch of iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and ‌macOS Sequoia‌ 15. Note that Apple Intelligence features still require an iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 16 on iOS, and a Mac or iPad with Apple silicon on ‌iPad‌ and Mac.

Apple Intelligence includes Writing Tools that are available wherever text can be selected and edited, and it can be used for spell checking, fixing grammar, rewriting with a new tone, and summarizing text.

Siri has a new design with a subtle glow around the display, and there is a Type to ‌Siri‌ feature so you don't have to speak to ‌Siri‌. ‌Siri‌ can follow along if you stumble over your words, and can maintain context between requests. Safari can summarize articles, and there's a new Reduce Interruptions Focus Mode.

Smart replies are available in Messages and Mail, plus the Mail app surfaces time sensitive messages and puts them at the top of your inbox. Photos has a Memory Movie feature for creating slideshows based on text descriptions, and you can record, transcribe, and summarize phone calls. Transcription and summarization are also available for any audio recording.

More on all of the features that are available in the betas right now can be found in our Apple Intelligence guide. Image Playground, Genmoji, and other new ‌Siri‌ features have not yet been implemented.

Apple has split Apple Intelligence into a separate set of betas because these features are not available in the initial launch versions of ‌iOS 18‌, ‌iPadOS 18‌, and ‌macOS Sequoia‌. Apple Intelligence will be available to the public later in October after a developer testing period.

Top Rated Comments

CraigsDog Avatar
CraigsDog
16 minutes ago at 10:15 am
Probably going to be weekly updates now, but boy was that a long wait between updates.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
WaterOz Avatar
WaterOz
10 minutes ago at 10:21 am
So now that 18.1 is available for all phones, even ones without AI, I think we need to go ahead and start getting 18.2 with all the AI features not available in 18.1. #needy #imabetaaddict
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
nvunge Avatar
nvunge
12 minutes ago at 10:18 am

('https://www.macrumors.com/2024/09/17/apple-fourth-beta-ios-18-1/')

at last !
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments