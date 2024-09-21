Apple Begins Selling Refurbished AirPods Pro 2 With USB-C Case in U.S.

Apple today began selling refurbished second-generation AirPods Pro with a USB-C charging case on its online store in the U.S. for $209, compared to $249 brand new.



Apple updated the AirPods Pro with a USB-C charging case in September 2023. Other changes at the time included improved IP54-rated dust resistance for both the earbuds and the case, and lossless audio with Apple's Vision Pro headset.

Apple says all of its refurbished products undergo "full functionality testing" and are "put through a thorough cleaning process and inspection."

Keep in mind that Amazon is currently selling brand new second-generation AirPods Pro with a USB-C charging case for $189.99 in the U.S., which is a much better deal than Apple's refurbished store is offering for the earbuds.