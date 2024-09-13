M4 iPad Pro Gets Massive Discounts at Best Buy and Amazon, Save Up to $385

Today we're tracking big discounts across the entire M4 iPad Pro lineup as part of Best Buy's new weekend sale, with a few additional discounts available at Amazon. At Best Buy, My Best Buy Plus/Total members can get $150 off nearly every M4 iPad Pro model right now, with many hitting new all-time low prices because of this member exclusive discount.

Amazon's discounts are mainly focused on the high-capacity 1TB and 2TB models for both the 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Pro. The biggest discount in the entire sale is the 13-inch 2TB M4 iPad Pro with Nano-Texture Glass for $2,214.00 at Amazon, down from $2,599.00.

$150 OFF
M4 iPad Pro Sale at Best Buy

11-Inch

Wi-Fi

Cellular

13-Inch

Wi-Fi

Cellular

Head to our full Deals Roundup to get caught up with all of the latest deals and discounts that we've been tracking over the past week.

