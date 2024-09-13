M4 iPad Pro Gets Massive Discounts at Best Buy and Amazon, Save Up to $385
Today we're tracking big discounts across the entire M4 iPad Pro lineup as part of Best Buy's new weekend sale, with a few additional discounts available at Amazon. At Best Buy, My Best Buy Plus/Total members can get $150 off nearly every M4 iPad Pro model right now, with many hitting new all-time low prices because of this member exclusive discount.
Amazon's discounts are mainly focused on the high-capacity 1TB and 2TB models for both the 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Pro. The biggest discount in the entire sale is the 13-inch 2TB M4 iPad Pro with Nano-Texture Glass for $2,214.00 at Amazon, down from $2,599.00.
11-Inch
Wi-Fi
- 256GB Wi-Fi - $849.00 ($150 off) [Best Buy members only]
- 512GB Wi-Fi - $1,049.00 ($150 off) [Best Buy members only]
- 1TB Wi-Fi - $1,449.00 ($150 off) [Best Buy members only]
- 1TB Wi-Fi with Nano-Texture Glass - $1,549.00 ($150 off) [Best Buy members only]
- 2TB Wi-Fi - $1,849.00 ($150 off) [Best Buy members only]
- 2TB Wi-Fi with Nano-Texture Glass - $1,949.00 ($150 off) [Best Buy members only]
Cellular
- 256GB Cellular - $1,049.00 ($150 off) [Best Buy members only]
- 512GB Cellular - $1,249.00 ($150 off) [Best Buy members only]
- 1TB Cellular - $1,649.00 ($150 off) [Best Buy members only]
- 1TB Cellular with Nano-Texture Glass - $1,749.00 ($150 off) [Best Buy members only]
- 2TB Cellular - $2,049.00 ($150 off) [Best Buy members only]
- 2TB Cellular with Nano-Texture Glass - $2,099.00 at Amazon ($200 off)
13-Inch
Wi-Fi
- 256GB Wi-Fi - $1,149.00 ($150 off) [Best Buy members only]
- 512GB Wi-Fi - $1,349.00 ($150 off) [Best Buy members only]
- 1TB Wi-Fi - $1,749.00 ($150 off) [matched at Amazon]
- 1TB Wi-Fi with Nano-Texture Glass - $1,849.00 ($150 off) [Best Buy members only]
- 2TB Wi-Fi - $2,099.00 at Amazon ($200 off)
- 2TB Wi-Fi with Nano-Texture Glass - $2,199.00 at Amazon ($200 off)
Cellular
- 256GB Cellular - $1,349.00 ($150 off) [Best Buy members only]
- 512GB Cellular - $1,549.00 ($150 off) [Best Buy members only]
- 1TB Cellular - $1,899.00 at Amazon ($200 off)
- 1TB Cellular with Nano-Texture Glass - $1,999.00 at Amazon ($200 off)
- 2TB Cellular - $2,304.00 at Amazon ($195 off)
- 2TB Cellular with Nano-Texture Glass - $2,214.00 at Amazon ($385 off)
