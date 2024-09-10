Kuo: Apple Watch Ultra 3 and Apple Watch SE 3 to Launch Next Year

Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo today predicted that an Apple Watch Ultra 3 and an Apple Watch SE 3 will be released in 2025.



Nearly a year ago, Kuo predicted that there might not be an Apple Watch Ultra 3 this year, and that prediction appears to be accurate. The only new Apple Watch announced during Apple's event yesterday was the Apple Watch Series 10, while the Apple Watch Ultra 2 received a Satin Black color option and the Apple Watch SE was not updated.

All in all, it looks like customers will have to wait until next September for the next-generation Apple Watch Ultra and Apple Watch SE models.