iPhone 16 Lineup to Introduce Wave of Camera Improvements

by

The iPhone 16 lineup will feature a significant number of new camera features and capabilities, AppleInsider reports.

iPhone 15 Pro Cameras
Both the ‌iPhone 16‌ and iPhone 16 Pro models are rumored to step up the iPhone's photography and videography functions, including upgraded hardware such as 48-megapixel sensor on the Pro models' ultra wide camera and software such as macro photography for the standard models and an all-new image format. Reiterating some previous rumors, the report claims that:

  • The ‌iPhone 16‌'s main camera will remain the same as that of the iPhone 15 with a 48-megapixel sensor and a f/1.6 aperture, and there are unlikely to be changes to the unit on subsequent generations through to 2026.
  • The ‌iPhone 16‌'s ultra wide camera will gain a f/2.2 aperture, up from the f/2.4 aperture on the previous generation, to improve low-light performance.
  • The ‌iPhone 16‌ and ‌iPhone 16‌ Plus may support macro photography for the first time. The feature is currently exclusive to the Pro models.
  • The ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ Max will continue to feature a 48-megapixel main camera with an f/1.78 aperture.
  • The ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ will gain the 5x tetraprism telephoto camera introduced on the iPhone 15 Pro Max last year, replacing the current 3x telephoto camera.
  • The ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ Max will feature an upgraded ultra wide camera with a 48-megapixel sensor, with the same pixel-binning feature as the main camera. It will have an f/2.2 aperture, up from f/2.4, for significantly improved low-light performance and support 48-megapixel ProRaw photography.
  • Apple will introduce a new image format called "JPEG-XL," sitting alongside HEIF, JPEG, HEIF Max, ProRaw, and ProRAW Max.
  • The ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ Max will support 3K video at 120 frames per second with Dolby Vision.
  • A new capacitive "Capture" button will be introduced on all four models, designed to be used exclusively by camera apps. Users will apparently be able to select which camera app the button opens, including third-party ones.
  • The Capture button offers a force-sensitive half-press tied to a developer API that could, for example, lock exposure and focus, before fully depressing the button to take a photo.
  • Sliding along the capacitive button will also perform different actions. This gesture will tout a developer API.

The ‌iPhone 16‌ lineup is expected to be announced in just a matter of weeks. The Pro models are expected to feature larger display sizes and a faster chip, while the standard models are set to offer the Action button and a redesigned rear camera array. See our comprehensive roundup for more information.

Top Rated Comments

turbineseaplane Avatar
turbineseaplane
18 minutes ago at 09:42 am
Dial down the software processing and allow us to easily disable (and/or tweak) it.

Those are the camera improvements I'd like
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
gagaliya Avatar
gagaliya
16 minutes ago at 09:44 am

Yet another unnecessary button. I thought we’re moving away from that. The action button is a less practical mute switch for me.
unnecessary? this is a very nice new feature for once so you dont have to fiddle with the screen to take photos while on the go, just point and snap. Not sure if you ever used a traditional camera, the hold before snap is also great.

do people just by default start complaining about every new thing apple releases, how do you not want a new camera button to make it easier to take photos like a traditional camera...
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
gagaliya Avatar
gagaliya
22 minutes ago at 09:39 am
5x telephoto on the pro max should be upgraded to 48megapixel too...why leave that out..lame.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
coffeemilktea Avatar
coffeemilktea
8 minutes ago at 09:53 am

Apple will introduce a new image format called "JPEG-XL," sitting alongside HEIF, JPEG, HEIF Max, ProRaw, and ProRAW Max.
I hope it gets more widespread support than HEIF does... every time I transfer my photos to my Mac, I have to convert the image files to JPEG if I want to use them outside of the few apps that support the format. ?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
turbineseaplane Avatar
turbineseaplane
6 minutes ago at 09:54 am

Or one time purchase ?
$60 is way too much for a Camera App (to me)
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
WarmWinterHat Avatar
WarmWinterHat
13 minutes ago at 09:48 am

unnecessary? this is a very nice new feature for once so you dont have to fiddle with the screen to take photos while on the go, just point and snap. Not sure if you ever used a traditional camera, the hold before snap is also great.

do people just by default start complaining about every new thing apple releases, how do you not want a new camera button to make it easier to take photos like a traditional camera...
You have been able to use the volume button to snap photos since, well forever.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments