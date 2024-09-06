Best Apple Deals of the Week: 9th and 10th Gen iPads Get Lowest Prices Ever, Plus First Deals on Anker's New MagGo Accessories

This week's best Apple deals focused on iPad models, including the 9th generation and 10th generation tablets, which both hit record low prices in the last few days. You'll also find steep discounts on Anker's latest MagSafe-compatible accessories, Sonos headphones and speakers, and Bluetooth trackers in the deals below.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.



Anker

What's the deal? Buy two Anker MagGo accessories, get 15% off

Buy two Anker MagGo accessories, get 15% off Where can I get it? Anker

Anker this week launched a sale discounting a few of its latest MagSafe-compatible accessories, including the new MagGo 3-in-1 Foldable Wireless Charging Station. With this sale, when you buy two MagGo accessories, you'll get 15 percent off your order.



iPads

What's the deal? Take up to $130 off 9th and 10th gen iPads

Take up to $130 off 9th and 10th gen iPads Where can I get it? Amazon



Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

This week we saw notable discounts on both the 9th generation and 10th generation iPad, available for $199.00 ($130 off) and $299.00 ($50 off), respectively. These are both record low prices for each model of the iPad, and they're both available on Amazon.



Sonos

What's the deal? Save on Sonos headphones and other audio accessories

Save on Sonos headphones and other audio accessories Where can I get it? Sonos



Sonos Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Sonos introduced a new set of discounts on headphones, speakers, and more this week during its end of summer sale. The most notable discount this time around is on the Sonos Ace headphones at $50 off, priced at $399.



Bluetooth Trackers

What's the deal? Save on AirTag and Eufy SmartTrack Card

Save on AirTag and Eufy SmartTrack Card Where can I get it? Amazon

Solid deals on Bluetooth trackers reemerged this week, including the AirTag 4-Pack for $79.98 and the Eufy SmartTrack Card for $16.95. The price on the AirTag is just $6 higher compared to its all-time low price, and you can also get the AirTag 1-Pack for $24.99 right now on Amazon.



Grid Studio

What's the deal? Get 20% off select Grid Studio products

Get 20% off select Grid Studio products Where can I get it? Grid Studio

Grid Studio is celebrating its fourth anniversary this week, and you can get 20 percent off select products with the code GRID4 at checkout. Grid Studio is known for its disassembled iPhone art, but you can also find products like Game Boys and N64 controllers.

Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.