You Can Get $130 Off Every 9th Gen iPad, Starting at Just $199

You can still get Apple's 64GB Wi-Fi 9th generation iPad for the all-time low price of $199.00 this week on Amazon, down from $329.00. Shipping dates have slipped into mid-September, but Prime members can still get the tablet as soon as September 10.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

The 64GB Wi-Fi iPad model is available in both Space Gray and Silver on Amazon, but if you're looking for the 256GB Wi-Fi model you'll need to visit Best Buy. That retailer has the 256GB Wi-Fi iPad for $349.99, another $130 discount and record low price.

Best Buy also has the cellular models on sale for best-ever prices this week. The 64GB cellular iPad is on sale for $329.99, and the 256GB cellular iPad is on sale for $479.99. Both of these deals represent $130 discounts on each model.

Although these iPads are a few years old at this point, today's ultra-low prices should make them perfect for anyone looking for a simple and cheap iPad for daily Internet browsing. Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.