You Can Get $130 Off Every 9th Gen iPad, Starting at Just $199
You can still get Apple's 64GB Wi-Fi 9th generation iPad for the all-time low price of $199.00 this week on Amazon, down from $329.00. Shipping dates have slipped into mid-September, but Prime members can still get the tablet as soon as September 10.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
The 64GB Wi-Fi iPad model is available in both Space Gray and Silver on Amazon, but if you're looking for the 256GB Wi-Fi model you'll need to visit Best Buy. That retailer has the 256GB Wi-Fi iPad for $349.99, another $130 discount and record low price.
Best Buy also has the cellular models on sale for best-ever prices this week. The 64GB cellular iPad is on sale for $329.99, and the 256GB cellular iPad is on sale for $479.99. Both of these deals represent $130 discounts on each model.
Although these iPads are a few years old at this point, today's ultra-low prices should make them perfect for anyone looking for a simple and cheap iPad for daily Internet browsing. Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.
Popular Stories
Apple has announced that on Monday, September 9 it will hold its annual fall event, which means we are just days away from the launch of the iPhone 16. Like the iPhone 15 series, this year's lineup is expected to stick with four models – iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max – although there are plenty of design differences and new features to take into account. ...
Apple's annual fall event takes place on Monday, September 9, when it is expected to unveil the new iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro lineup, and some new Apple Watch models. It may also make some additional new products available, but there are a handful of rumored upcoming devices that we don't expect to make an appearance this month. To help set expectations ahead of Apple's "It's Glowtime"...
Apple will likely announce new Mac models with M4-series chips in November, confidential information obtained by MacRumors claims. According to a reliable source familiar with the matter, Apple will release new Mac models in November 2024. While new Macs are usually released toward the end of the year, this is the first time a launch month has been singled out for the upcoming M4 Macs....
Apple's iPhone development roadmap runs several years into the future and the company is continually working with suppliers on several successive iPhone models simultaneously, which is why we sometimes get rumored feature leaks so far ahead of launch. The iPhone 17 series is no different – already we have some idea of what to expect from Apple's 2025 smartphone lineup. If you plan to skip...
Are you considering purchasing AirPods, but are wondering whether or not you should wait for new versions to be released? Below, we have rounded up the latest rumors about the next AirPods, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max models. AirPods 4 Apple is expected to announce both low-end and mid-tier AirPods 4 models during its upcoming special event on September 9. Both the low-end and mid-tier...