Sonos End of Summer Sale Introduces Savings on Ace Headphones, Arc Soundbar, and More

Sonos has expanded its Labor Day sale from over the weekend with more discounts, including $50 off the new Sonos Ace over-ear headphones. You can also save on the Roam 2 smart speaker, Arc soundbar, and more.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Sonos. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

With this discount, the Sonos Ace are available for $399, down from $449. These headphones launched back in May as a direct competitor to the AirPods Max. They support spatial audio, Dolby Atmos, dynamic head tracking, and a 30 hour battery life.

This sale also includes a collection of bundles of devices like the Arc soundbar, Sub Mini, Era 100 speaker, Move 2 speaker, and more. We've added a few of these bundles to the list below, but be sure to browse the Sonos website to see everything on sale before it ends on September 8.



