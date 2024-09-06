'Noticeably Thinner' Apple Watch Series 10 to Eventually Get Sleep Apnea Detection

The Apple Watch Series 10 will include a new sleep apnea detection feature, but it may not be available as soon as the new model launches, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.



Sleep apnea detection, which builds on the watch's existing sleep tracking, will attempt to determine if a wearer has sleep apnea and then suggest further testing with a medical professional.

Gurman had expressed doubt about the feature's inclusion in the 2024 Apple Watch model, previously reporting that Apple's efforts hadn't gone smoothly and that it had "run into some serious snags."

The sleep apnea detection feature was said to be in trouble because it relies on blood oxygen saturation, which Apple Watches in the United States cannot currently measure due to an ongoing legal dispute with Masimo.

Gurman previously suggested that the dispute with Masimo could be resolved by September, or Apple could find a way around it by arguing that the blood oxygen sensor could be used for purposes that are not directly related to blood oxygen levels. Either way, the Apple Watch Series 10 model will eventually feature sleep apnea detection, perhaps via a later software update.

Meanwhile, the new hypertension detection (high blood pressure) feature Apple appears to have been working on has been insufficiently reliable during testing, suggesting the feature is being delayed and "no longer on the cards for an immediate release," according to Gurman.

The overall design of the Apple Watch Series 10 is said to be similar to the Apple Watch Series 9, but Apple has given them slightly larger screen-size options and the watch case itself is said to be noticeably thinner. Apple is expected to unveil the new models alongside the iPhone 16 at its September 9 event.