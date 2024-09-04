Apple Releases First Firmware Update for Beats Studio Buds +
Apple today released new firmware for the Beats Studio Buds +, marking the first firmware update to the earbuds since their 2023 launch.
There is no word on what the new firmware includes in terms of features or bug fixes, and Apple does not provide release notes.
The Beats Studio Buds + are Apple's mid-range Beats earbuds, featuring Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency mode, microphones, battery life, and more. The earbuds come in several colors, including a unique transparent design that shows the internals.
As with most of the latest Beats models, the Studio Buds + do not include an Apple audio chip, and are instead equipped with acustom Beats chip that provides better feature parity between iOS and Android devices. The Beats chip supports one-touch pairing and setup, Find My integration, and Siri support, but automatic switching between devices is not available.
The firmware update for the Beats Studio + are delivered over-the-air. Firmware will be installed while the Beats headphones are charging and are in Bluetooth range of an iPhone, iPad, or Mac that's connected to Wi-Fi.
On Android devices, users will need to download the Beats app for Android and connect the Android device to a power outlet to initiate a firmware update.
