Microsoft Says Apple's 30% Fee Makes Xbox Cloud Gaming iOS App 'Impossible'
Apple has allowed cloud gaming apps on the App Store since earlier this year, but cloud gaming services still haven't bothered making iOS apps. Microsoft recently explained why, telling UK regulators that it didn't bring Xbox Cloud Gaming to Apple's App Store because the rules are still too restrictive.
The UK's Competition and Markets Authority is investigating mobile browsers and cloud gaming, and put out a call for comments. Microsoft responded in late July (via The Verge) and said [PDF] that while cloud gaming apps are technically allowed, there are still multiple rules that cloud gaming apps can't comply with for "technical and economic reasons."
Microsoft's chief complaint is that the App Store rules require subscriptions and features to be made available on iOS devices with in-app purchase, which is "not feasible." A consumption-only situation where content is purchased on another platform and played on iOS is not allowed for cloud gaming apps.
Apple's 30 percent commission fee "makes it impossible" for Microsoft to monetize its cloud gaming service, and it is neither "economically sustainable nor justifiable."
Microsoft also complains about Apple's lack of support for alternative app stores and the limitations of web apps, such as an inability to access device hardware features.
Google also submitted a separate document in the UK, and it simply suggests that regulators focus on the iOS App Store rather than taking a look at Google Play.
Apple's own statement said that it "supports and encourages" cloud gaming services on iOS, and that there are successful cloud gaming services such as Antstream. Apple suggested that regulators revisit their thinking following its support for cloud gaming, which did happen after the investigation launched.
The UK will take Microsoft's comments and comments from other parties into account when making a decision in the ongoing mobile browser and cloud gaming investigation.
Popular Stories
Apple has announced that on Monday, September 9 it will hold its annual fall event, which means we are just days away from the launch of the iPhone 16. Like the iPhone 15 series, this year's lineup is expected to stick with four models – iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max – although there are plenty of design differences and new features to take into account. ...
Apple's iPhone development roadmap runs several years into the future and the company is continually working with suppliers on several successive iPhone models simultaneously, which is why we sometimes get rumored feature leaks so far ahead of launch. The iPhone 17 series is no different – already we have some idea of what to expect from Apple's 2025 smartphone lineup. If you plan to skip...
Apple's annual fall event takes place on Monday, September 9, when it is expected to unveil the new iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro lineup, and some new Apple Watch models. It may also make some additional new products available, but there are a handful of rumored upcoming devices that we don't expect to make an appearance this month. To help set expectations ahead of Apple's "It's Glowtime"...
Best Buy and Amazon have introduced major discounts on the M3 MacBook Pro today, offering up to $1,000 off select models. This includes an all-time low price on the entry-level M3 512GB 14-inch MacBook Pro at $1,299.00, down from $1,599.00, and a massive $1,000 discount on the high-end 16-inch model exclusively for Best Buy members. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Best Buy and...
Apple will likely announce new Mac models with M4-series chips in November, confidential information obtained by MacRumors claims. According to a reliable source familiar with the matter, Apple will release new Mac models in November 2024. While new Macs are usually released toward the end of the year, this is the first time a launch month has been singled out for the upcoming M4 Macs....
Are you considering purchasing AirPods, but are wondering whether or not you should wait for new versions to be released? Below, we have rounded up the latest rumors about the next AirPods, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max models. AirPods 4 Apple is expected to announce both low-end and mid-tier AirPods 4 models during its upcoming special event on September 9. Both the low-end and mid-tier...