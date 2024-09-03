Microsoft Says Apple's 30% Fee Makes Xbox Cloud Gaming iOS App 'Impossible'

Apple has allowed cloud gaming apps on the App Store since earlier this year, but cloud gaming services still haven't bothered making iOS apps. Microsoft recently explained why, telling UK regulators that it didn't bring Xbox Cloud Gaming to Apple's ‌App Store‌ because the rules are still too restrictive.



The UK's Competition and Markets Authority is investigating mobile browsers and cloud gaming, and put out a call for comments. Microsoft responded in late July (via The Verge) and said [PDF] that while cloud gaming apps are technically allowed, there are still multiple rules that cloud gaming apps can't comply with for "technical and economic reasons."

Microsoft's chief complaint is that the ‌App Store‌ rules require subscriptions and features to be made available on iOS devices with in-app purchase, which is "not feasible." A consumption-only situation where content is purchased on another platform and played on iOS is not allowed for cloud gaming apps.

Apple's 30 percent commission fee "makes it impossible" for Microsoft to monetize its cloud gaming service, and it is neither "economically sustainable nor justifiable."

Microsoft also complains about Apple's lack of support for alternative app stores and the limitations of web apps, such as an inability to access device hardware features.

Google also submitted a separate document in the UK, and it simply suggests that regulators focus on the iOS ‌App Store‌ rather than taking a look at Google Play.

Apple's own statement said that it "supports and encourages" cloud gaming services on iOS, and that there are successful cloud gaming services such as Antstream. Apple suggested that regulators revisit their thinking following its support for cloud gaming, which did happen after the investigation launched.

The UK will take Microsoft's comments and comments from other parties into account when making a decision in the ongoing mobile browser and cloud gaming investigation.