Apple Now Allows Game Streaming Apps on App Store Worldwide

Apple today announced that it now allows streaming game apps on the App Store worldwide, in response to feedback from developers. This will pave the way for services like Xbox Cloud Gaming and Nvidia GeForce NOW to be available as standalone iPhone and iPad apps, whereas they were previously only accessible via the web.



These cloud gaming apps will allow iPhone and iPad users to stream games from servers, with the entire selection of games available within a single app.

"Developers can now submit a single app with the capability to stream all of the games offered in their catalog," reads Apple's announcement.

Streaming game apps will need to maintain an age rating of the highest age-rated content included in the app, and the apps will of course also need to respect all of the latest App Store Review Guidelines, according to Apple.

Apple also announced that mini-apps, mini-games, chatbots, and plug-ins will be able to use Apple's in-app purchase system for digital content and services worldwide. For example, Apple says users could subscribe to an individual chatbot.