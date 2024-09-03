Intel Says New Lunar Lake Chips Have 'Fastest Built-In GPU in the Industry'

by

Intel today unveiled its new "Lunar Lake" Intel Core Ultra 200V processors, designed for thin and light AI PCs. Intel's new chips are meant to compete with Apple silicon chips and the Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite chips that Microsoft recently adopted for its AI-focused Copilot+ PCs.


According to Intel, the Lunar Lake chips are its most efficient x86 processors ever, built "without compromise." Intel claims that the p-core in the Lunar Lake chip is the "fastest CPU core of any processor in a thin and light laptop," and that its Xe2 graphics architecture is the "fastest built-in GPU in the industry."

Intel says that it tested almost 50 games and the Lunar Lake chips were 16 percent faster than AMD chips and 68 percent faster than Qualcomm chips. The chip has four p-cores (power) and four e-cores (efficiency), similar to the Apple silicon chips, and memory is no longer separate.

intel core ultra
Intel didn't compare its new chips to Apple silicon chips, but the Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite's CPU performance is not too far off from the M4 chip, so the Lunar Lake chips could be faster. Memory maxes out at 32GB though, so Intel doesn't have chips able to compete with the Pro and Max Apple silicon chips.

Intel says that compared to Qualcomm's chips, Lunar Lake offers a 20 percent improvement in performance per watt, with the chip drawing up to 40 percent less power than its predecessor. Intel says that consumers can expect several more hours of battery life, along with significant gains in performance, graphics, and AI.

Devices with Intel's latest chips are set to be available starting on September 24.

Harry Haller
Harry Haller
23 minutes ago at 04:52 pm
Four months ago Intel received $20 billion in funny money from the government. Last week they announced they are laying off 16,000 workers.
Is this the new math?
ProbablyDylan
ProbablyDylan
23 minutes ago at 04:52 pm

ok but what about the oxidation controversy


Intel fabbed those chips themselves; Lunar Lake is being fabbed by TSMC. Shouldn't be an issue.

This is the peril that comes with dual sourcing. Not all factories are created equal.
nathansz
nathansz
17 minutes ago at 04:59 pm

ok but what about the oxidation controversy


oxidation was 13th gen
klasma
klasma
15 minutes ago at 05:01 pm

That must be a relief to the 16,000 laid off.
They also added 21,000 employees from 2020 to 2022. They'll be at about 2020 level again now.
frownface
frownface
9 minutes ago at 05:07 pm
i'm fine with companies being bailed out, but the govt should get an equity stake in the company when that occurs. No different from rattling the can at shareholders for capital raising.
TheColtr
TheColtr
2 minutes ago at 05:14 pm
This is great, bring on the competition. Every company (including Apple) is at its best when it's fighting to be the best.
