Intel Says New Lunar Lake Chips Have 'Fastest Built-In GPU in the Industry'
Intel today unveiled its new "Lunar Lake" Intel Core Ultra 200V processors, designed for thin and light AI PCs. Intel's new chips are meant to compete with Apple silicon chips and the Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite chips that Microsoft recently adopted for its AI-focused Copilot+ PCs.
According to Intel, the Lunar Lake chips are its most efficient x86 processors ever, built "without compromise." Intel claims that the p-core in the Lunar Lake chip is the "fastest CPU core of any processor in a thin and light laptop," and that its Xe2 graphics architecture is the "fastest built-in GPU in the industry."
Intel says that it tested almost 50 games and the Lunar Lake chips were 16 percent faster than AMD chips and 68 percent faster than Qualcomm chips. The chip has four p-cores (power) and four e-cores (efficiency), similar to the Apple silicon chips, and memory is no longer separate.
Intel didn't compare its new chips to Apple silicon chips, but the Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite's CPU performance is not too far off from the M4 chip, so the Lunar Lake chips could be faster. Memory maxes out at 32GB though, so Intel doesn't have chips able to compete with the Pro and Max Apple silicon chips.
Intel says that compared to Qualcomm's chips, Lunar Lake offers a 20 percent improvement in performance per watt, with the chip drawing up to 40 percent less power than its predecessor. Intel says that consumers can expect several more hours of battery life, along with significant gains in performance, graphics, and AI.
Devices with Intel's latest chips are set to be available starting on September 24.
