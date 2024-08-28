iOS 18 vs. iOS 18.1: Here's How the Two Updates Compare

As a result of the first Apple Intelligence features being delayed, iOS 18 and iOS 18.1 are currently in beta testing simultaneously.



Below, we explain the differences between the two upcoming software updates, including new features and estimated release timing.



New Features

iOS 18.0

iOS 18 introduces new customization options for the Home Screen and Control Center, a redesigned Photos app, numerous enhancements to the Messages app, an option to lock apps behind Face ID or Touch ID, and much more.



The highlight of iOS 18 is Apple Intelligence, but the rollout of these artificial intelligence features was pushed back to iOS 18.1.

iOS 18.1

The first iOS 18.1 developer beta added some Apple Intelligence features for testing, including new writing tools for generating and summarizing text, suggested replies in the Messages app, email summarization, phone call recording and transcribing, and a few others.



The third iOS 18.1 developer beta added added a few more Apple Intelligence features, including a "Clean Up" tool in the Photos app that "can identify and remove distracting objects in the background of a photo," and notification summaries for additional apps beyond Mail and Messages.

Apple Intelligence features that are still not available to try include Image Playground for custom-generated images, Genmoji for custom-generated emoji, and several enhancements to Siri, including ChatGPT integration, richer language understanding, deeper per-app controls, on-screen awareness, and personalized context.



Release Timing

iOS 18.0

iOS 18 will likely be released in mid-September, based on the timing of previous major releases:



iOS 17: September 18, 2023

iOS 16: September 12, 2022

iOS 15: September 20, 2021

iOS 14: September 16, 2020

iOS 18.1

iOS 18.1 will likely be released in late October, based on the timing of previous similar updates:



iOS 17.1: October 25, 2023

iOS 16.1: October 24, 2022

iOS 15.1: October 25, 2021

iOS 14.1: October 20, 2020

Latest Versions

As of August 28 at 12:55 p.m. Pacific Time, the latest iOS 18 and iOS 18.1 betas are as follows:

iOS 18 Developer Beta 8

iOS 18 Public Beta 5

iOS 18.1 Developer Beta 3

iOS 18.1 Public Beta not currently available

How to Install Betas

Developer Betas

iOS 18 and iOS 18.1 are both available as developer betas.

To enroll in Apple's developer beta program, visit developer.apple.com, sign in to your Apple ID, and accept the terms and conditions of the Apple Developer Agreement.

Since 2023, installing iOS developer betas no longer requires being enrolled in the Apple Developer Program for $99/year. Anyone with an Apple ID can accept the Apple Developer Agreement and access the betas for free.

After accepting the agreement, open the Settings app on your iPhone and tap General → Software Update → Beta Updates. This is where the iOS 18 and iOS 18.1 developer betas are listed, and you can tap on one to begin the installation process. Note that the iPhone must be signed in to the same Apple ID set up as a developer account.

Due to software bugs and other potential issues, we recommend installing the iOS 18 or iOS 18.1 betas on a secondary iPhone, rather than the device that you use daily. We also highly recommend backing up your iPhone to your Mac before installing beta software on the device, to prevent data loss in the event something goes wrong.

Public Betas

iOS 18 is available as a public beta, but iOS 18.1 is not currently.

To enroll in Apple's free public beta program, visit beta.apple.com, sign in to your Apple ID, and accept the terms and conditions.

After signing up, open the Settings app on your iPhone and tap General → Software Update → Beta Updates. This is where the iOS 18 public beta is listed, and you can tap on it to begin the installation process. Note that the iPhone must be signed in to the same Apple ID enrolled in the public beta program.

Due to software bugs and other potential issues, we recommend installing the iOS 18 public beta on a secondary iPhone, rather than the device that you use daily. We also highly recommend backing up your iPhone to your Mac before installing beta software on the device, to prevent data loss in the event something goes wrong.

Compatible iPhones

iOS 18 is compatible with the same iPhone models as iOS 17 is:

iPhone 15

iPhone 15 Plus

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone SE (2nd generation or later)

While the iOS 18.1 beta is currently limited to the iPhone 15 Pro models, the update should be released for all of the iPhones listed above eventually. However, Apple Intelligence features will remain exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro models and newer.