iOS 18 vs. iOS 18.1: Here's How the Two Updates Compare

by

As a result of the first Apple Intelligence features being delayed, iOS 18 and iOS 18.1 are currently in beta testing simultaneously.

Generic iOS 18 Feature Real Mock
Below, we explain the differences between the two upcoming software updates, including new features and estimated release timing.

New Features

iOS 18.0

iOS 18 introduces new customization options for the Home Screen and Control Center, a redesigned Photos app, numerous enhancements to the Messages app, an option to lock apps behind Face ID or Touch ID, and much more.

iOS 18 Home Screen
The highlight of iOS 18 is Apple Intelligence, but the rollout of these artificial intelligence features was pushed back to iOS 18.1.

Read our in-depth iOS 18 roundup to learn more about the update.

iOS 18.1

The first iOS 18.1 developer beta added some Apple Intelligence features for testing, including new writing tools for generating and summarizing text, suggested replies in the Messages app, email summarization, phone call recording and transcribing, and a few others.

Apple Intelligence General Feature
The third iOS 18.1 developer beta added added a few more Apple Intelligence features, including a "Clean Up" tool in the Photos app that "can identify and remove distracting objects in the background of a photo," and notification summaries for additional apps beyond Mail and Messages.

Apple Intelligence features that are still not available to try include Image Playground for custom-generated images, Genmoji for custom-generated emoji, and several enhancements to Siri, including ChatGPT integration, richer language understanding, deeper per-app controls, on-screen awareness, and personalized context.

Release Timing

iOS 18.0

iOS 18 will likely be released in mid-September, based on the timing of previous major releases:

  • iOS 17: September 18, 2023
  • iOS 16: September 12, 2022
  • iOS 15: September 20, 2021
  • iOS 14: September 16, 2020

iOS 18.1

iOS 18.1 will likely be released in late October, based on the timing of previous similar updates:

  • iOS 17.1: October 25, 2023
  • iOS 16.1: October 24, 2022
  • iOS 15.1: October 25, 2021
  • iOS 14.1: October 20, 2020

Latest Versions

As of August 28 at 12:55 p.m. Pacific Time, the latest iOS 18 and iOS 18.1 betas are as follows:

How to Install Betas

Developer Betas

iOS 18 and iOS 18.1 are both available as developer betas.

To enroll in Apple's developer beta program, visit developer.apple.com, sign in to your Apple ID, and accept the terms and conditions of the Apple Developer Agreement.

Since 2023, installing iOS developer betas no longer requires being enrolled in the Apple Developer Program for $99/year. Anyone with an Apple ID can accept the Apple Developer Agreement and access the betas for free.

After accepting the agreement, open the Settings app on your iPhone and tap General → Software Update → Beta Updates. This is where the iOS 18 and iOS 18.1 developer betas are listed, and you can tap on one to begin the installation process. Note that the iPhone must be signed in to the same Apple ID set up as a developer account.

Due to software bugs and other potential issues, we recommend installing the iOS 18 or iOS 18.1 betas on a secondary iPhone, rather than the device that you use daily. We also highly recommend backing up your iPhone to your Mac before installing beta software on the device, to prevent data loss in the event something goes wrong.

Step-by-step guide: How to Get the iOS 18 Developer Beta on Your iPhone

Public Betas

iOS 18 is available as a public beta, but iOS 18.1 is not currently.

To enroll in Apple's free public beta program, visit beta.apple.com, sign in to your Apple ID, and accept the terms and conditions.

After signing up, open the Settings app on your iPhone and tap General → Software Update → Beta Updates. This is where the iOS 18 public beta is listed, and you can tap on it to begin the installation process. Note that the iPhone must be signed in to the same Apple ID enrolled in the public beta program.

Due to software bugs and other potential issues, we recommend installing the iOS 18 public beta on a secondary iPhone, rather than the device that you use daily. We also highly recommend backing up your iPhone to your Mac before installing beta software on the device, to prevent data loss in the event something goes wrong.

Step-by-step guide: How to Install the iOS 18 Public Beta

Compatible iPhones

iOS 18 is compatible with the same iPhone models as iOS 17 is:

  • iPhone 15
  • iPhone 15 Plus
  • iPhone 15 Pro
  • iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • iPhone 14
  • iPhone 14 Plus
  • iPhone 14 Pro
  • iPhone 14 Pro Max
  • iPhone 13 mini
  • iPhone 13
  • iPhone 13 Pro
  • iPhone 13 Pro Max
  • iPhone 12 mini
  • iPhone 12
  • iPhone 12 Pro
  • iPhone 12 Pro Max
  • iPhone 11
  • iPhone 11 Pro
  • iPhone 11 Pro Max
  • iPhone XS
  • iPhone XS Max
  • iPhone XR
  • iPhone SE (2nd generation or later)

While the iOS 18.1 beta is currently limited to the iPhone 15 Pro models, the update should be released for all of the iPhones listed above eventually. However, Apple Intelligence features will remain exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro models and newer.

Related Roundups: iOS 18, iPadOS 18
Related Forums: iOS 18, iPadOS 18

Popular Stories

maxresdefault

Apple Event Announced for September 9: 'It's Glowtime'

Monday August 26, 2024 9:01 am PDT by
Apple today announced plans to hold its annual iPhone-centric event on Monday, September 9 at the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California. The event is set to start at 10:00 a.m., and select members of the media have been invited to attend. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. This year's event will see Apple unveil the iPhone 16 lineup, new Apple Watch models, and...
Read Full Article299 comments
iPhone 16 Pro Sizes Feature

iPhone 16 Likely to Launch on September 20 With These New Features

Monday August 26, 2024 2:56 am PDT by
Apple is likely to launch its new iPhone 16 lineup in stores on Friday, September 20, and the company has Apple already sent out media invites for its iPhone announcement on Monday, with the tagline "It's Glowtime." Apple plans to introduce the iPhone 16 models, along with the next-generation Apple Watch models, as well as new AirPods. iPhone 16: What to Expect The iPhone 16 series is...
Read Full Article76 comments
iPhone SE 4 Thumb 1

When to Expect the iPhone SE 4 to Launch

Monday August 26, 2024 9:58 am PDT by
Over two and a half years have passed since Apple released the current iPhone SE, so the device is due for an update. Below, we recap the latest rumors about the next-generation iPhone SE, including potential features and launch timing. Timing The latest word comes from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In his Power On newsletter on Sunday, he said he expects the next iPhone SE to launch in the...
Read Full Article78 comments
M4 Mac mini Black Ortho Cooler

Apple Testing Four New M4 Macs Ahead of Fall Launch

Friday August 23, 2024 12:02 pm PDT by
Apple has ramped up testing of four new Mac models equipped with an M4 chip, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Apple is planning to refresh the MacBook Pro, Mac mini, and iMac with M4 chips this year, and we could see the new models sometime in October. The four machines have base-level M4 chips, according to developer logs. Three of the Macs have a 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU. The...
Read Full Article283 comments
iPhone 16 Camera Lozenge 2

Apple Expected to Debut iPhone 16, Apple Watch 10, and AirPods 4 on September 10

Friday August 23, 2024 11:28 am PDT by
Apple plans to hold an event to introduce the iPhone 16 models, the next-generation Apple Watch models, and new AirPods on Tuesday, September 10, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. After the September 10 unveiling, the devices will launch on Friday, September 20. With that timeline, we can expect new software like iOS 18 and macOS Sequoia to come out a few days ahead of the September 20...
Read Full Article109 comments
M4 Mac mini Silver Ortho Cooler

16GB of RAM Could Be the New Minimum in Apple's Upcoming M4 Macs

Monday August 26, 2024 2:22 am PDT by
All of Apple's upcoming new Macs this year are likely to have at least 16GB of RAM pre-installed as standard, breaking a years-long tradition of Apple offering just 8GB of RAM in most of its base Macs and forcing customers to pay out an extra $200+ for additional memory. The adequacy of 8GB of RAM in Macs has been a contentious issue for over a decade. The debate traces back to 2012 when...
Read Full Article333 comments

Top Rated Comments

coffeemilktea Avatar
coffeemilktea
3 weeks ago

The first Apple Intelligence features are now available to test ('https://www.macrumors.com/2024/07/29/ios-18-1-apple-intelligence-features/') in the iOS 18.1 developer beta, which is only available for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max currently.
I really want to be excited for Apple Intelligence, but between it being available only for the latest phones, and Apple being behind on AI compared to a lot of other companies, I get the feeling it'll be a while before it's something most people can really enjoy. ?
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
NLLV Avatar
NLLV
3 weeks ago
I see ZERO reason to install iOS18 ever
As they decided to make me buy a new phone to use the AI features, and that is what I really wanted, why would I install this on my 13 pro max.
Nonsense.
Eventually I will upgrade my phone, but this was a garbage way to force upgrades on people in a crap economy.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
now i see it Avatar
now i see it
3 weeks ago
Seeing that iOS 18 has so many radical changes, the likelihood that lots of stuff will be broken makes me not want to buy a new phone - since it will come with it pre installed. Too much aggravation.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
spazzcat Avatar
spazzcat
3 weeks ago

I see ZERO reason to install iOS18 ever
As they decided to make me buy a new phone to use the AI features, and that is what I really wanted, why would I install this on my 13 pro max.
Nonsense.
Eventually I will upgrade my phone, but this was a garbage way to force upgrades on people in a crap economy.
You are never guaranteed to get new features on old hardware.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Macaholic868 Avatar
Macaholic868
3 weeks ago

I really want to be excited for Apple Intelligence, but between it being available only for the latest phones, and Apple being behind on AI compared to a lot of other companies, I get the feeling it'll be a while before it's something most people can really enjoy. ?
Agreed. IMHO if there is a big sales bumb due to Apple Intelligence you’re probably more likely to see it reflected in iPhone 17 sales numbers than in iPhone 16 sales numbers.

By the time they get everything they are planning for iOS 18 out there and remove the Beta label from all of the Apple Intelligence features that’ll continue to have it for a while it sounds like it’ll be close to spring of 2025. At that point why go get a 16 when the 17 will be debuting in September along with price cuts on the 16 and 15 Pro and Max models?

I have a 15 Pro which I bought last September so it’ll be interesting to watch things progress but I certainly haven’t seen anything that would entice me to upgrade a perfectly good iPhone to a 15 Pro / Max or to the 16 just for Apple Intelligence. Not yet anyway. I hope I’m wrong as that’ll mean they are further along than it appears they are but I’m thinking it’ll take Apple another year to fully catch up with the competition and/or potentially take the lead with Apple Intelligence.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
IIGS User Avatar
IIGS User
3 weeks ago
The iOS 18.1 developer beta has been super buggy for me. I know I downloaded a developer beta and that's on me. But there are lots of issues with it. I don't think it was worth the trouble to try out Apple "intelligence".

I've particularly had issues with Siri not working/responding and that USUALLY clears with a hard re boot of the phone.

Like I said, I know what I got myself into and I'm not complaining per se. But I would wait a while if you were casually considering this version.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments