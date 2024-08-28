iOS 18.1 Beta Now Offers Notification Summaries for All Apps
With the third beta of iOS 18.1, Apple has introduced new Apple Intelligence features for notifications. The notification summarization option that was previously available for the Mail and Messages apps now works with all of your apps.
After updating to the latest beta, there is an Apple Intelligence setup flow that walks through some of the new features and includes settings for the Summarize Notification Previews section.
During setup, you can opt to summarize all of your notification previews or choose which apps should use the summarization feature. After setup, these preferences can be tweaked in the Summarize Previews of the Settings app under the Notifications heading.
Notification summarization allows Apple Intelligence to glean key details from groups of notifications from an app, making them more succinct so you can see what's important at a glance. From the Settings app:
Summarize content in direct messages and groups of notifications making them more succinct and easier to read. Summary accuracy may vary based on content.
There are individual toggles to enable or disable summarization on a per-app basis, and it can also be entirely disabled for those who do not want to use the feature.
You will see notification summaries on the Lock Screen, and it is a feature that pairs well with the new Reduce Interruptions Focus Mode.
As with other Apple Intelligence features, notification summarization requires a device that can run Apple Intelligence, aka the iPhone 15 Pro models or an iPad or Mac with an M-series chip. The functionality is limited to developers who have installed the third beta of iOS 18.1 at the current time, but Apple Intelligence will see a public release later this year.
Today's beta also adds the Clean Up object removal tool to the Photos app.
