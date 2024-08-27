Instagram Now Supports Adding Text and Stickers to Photos

Instagram today announced support for adding text and additional images to photo and carousel posts, a new feature that will let Instagram users do more with still photos.



There is a new text button that can be used after selecting a photo to upload, and additional images can be added in sticker form by tapping on the gallery button at the top right of the screen. Stickers can be added in several shapes, including rectangle, square, circle, heart, or star.



There are new fonts, animations, and effects that can be used for reels and stories, plus a simplified text tool. Users can open the text tool and tap on the text button to see the new font options. Once a font is chosen, separate animations and effects can be added. The new font options that Instagram is adopting can also be used with photos and carousels.

Earlier this month, Instagram added support for putting up to 20 photos and videos in a carousel post, plus it introduced a feature for adding a song to an Instagram profile.