Instagram Gains Myspace-Style 'Song on Profile' Feature

Instagram has announced a new feature that allows users to add a song to their profile, an update that harks back to Myspace in the early 2000s.



Added music appears in the bio area of a user's profile. Unlike Myspace, the songs don't autoplay when someone visits a user's profile. Visitors can play and pause the song - or song sample, since the duration of the music is capped at 30 seconds.

"We're excited to announce that you can now add a song to your profile, giving you more ways to express yourself through music," Instagram said in a post from its creators account. "Your profile song selection will be live until you swap out the song."

To add a song, users need to go to the "edit profile" page and select "Add music to your profile," where they can search for and select a track from Instagram's library of licensed music (the same music that can be used in Reels or posts).

The new feature is being launched in collaboration with singer Sabrina Carpenter, whose profile features a teaser of her new song, "Taste," ahead of its official release later this week.