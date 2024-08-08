Instagram Now Allows Up to 20 Photos and Videos for Carousel Posts

Instagram today expanded the number of photos and videos that can be added to a single carousel post, reports The Verge. Standard grid posts have long been limited to a total of 10 images and videos, but the limit has now doubled.



On Instagram, carousel posts allow users to "photo dump" multiple photos and videos at one time, and a user's followers can use swipe gestures to view all of them. Multi-image posts show up on a user's page and in the Instagram feed.

Instagram rival TikTok supports posts with up to 35 photos, so the new limit brings Instagram closer to the TikTok's image options. Instagram has been testing higher image limits since earlier this year.

Support for more images in a single post is rolling out for users around the world as of today.