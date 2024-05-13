Next iPad Mini Still Not Expected Before Late 2024 at the Earliest
Apple last week announced a new raft of iPad Pro and iPad Air models, but news about a new iPad mini was conspicuous by its absence.
Apple has not updated the iPad mini since 2021, so it is certainly ripe for a refresh, but fans of the smaller 8.3-inch device will have to wait a while longer for a seventh-generation model, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
Writing in his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman cautioned his readers not to expect a new iPad mini model "until the end of this year at the earliest." In other words, don't get your hopes up for an iPad mini 7 announcement during Apple's upcoming Worldwide Developers Conference in June.
Gurman expects the next iPad model to feature a newer processor, but few other changes. Other sources have claimed new camera upgrades could be included, as well as a potential fix for the "jelly scrolling" display behavior on the latest model.
Gurman previously said that a new entry-level iPad model is similarly unlikely to make an appearance before late 2024 at the earliest. The current low-end iPad was last updated in October 2022.
Popular Stories
Apple's iPhone development roadmap runs several years into the future and the company is continually working with suppliers on several successive iPhone models concurrently, which is why we sometimes get rumored feature leaks so far ahead of launch. The iPhone 17 series is no different, and already we have some idea of what to expect from Apple's 2025 smartphone lineup. If you plan to skip...
When introducing the new M4 iPad Pro models, Apple showed a video of a hydraulic press crushing all manner of creative tools, including musical instruments, electronic equipment, arcade games, paint and brushes, computers, cameras, and more, with the aim of demonstrating how the iPad represents all of the tools condensed into a single device. The ad was a play on the popular hydraulic press...
Today we're tracking multiple record low prices across the M1 iPad Air on Amazon, with $150 off every configuration of these now-discontinued tablets. This comes just a few days after Apple announced the new M2 iPad Air, which start at $599. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the...
Benchmarks for the new M4 iPad Pro models have ">popped up on Geekbench, giving us an idea of how much faster Apple's second-generation 3-nanometer chips are compared to the M3, M2, and other prior-generation Apple silicon chips. The 10-core variant of the M4 chip earned an average single-core score of 3,695 and an average multi-core score of 14,550 across 10 benchmarks. When it comes to...
With the iPad Pro, Apple introduced an overhauled version of the Magic Keyboard to add new features that make using an iPad Pro feel more like using a Mac. If you’re thinking about buying one of the new iPad Pro models and don’t know if you should get a keyboard, this article walks through all of the new features. Design Apple hasn’t changed the underlying look of the Magic Keyboard, and...