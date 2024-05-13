Next iPad Mini Still Not Expected Before Late 2024 at the Earliest

Apple last week announced a new raft of iPad Pro and iPad Air models, but news about a new iPad mini was conspicuous by its absence.



Apple has not updated the iPad mini since 2021, so it is certainly ripe for a refresh, but fans of the smaller 8.3-inch device will have to wait a while longer for a seventh-generation model, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

Writing in his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman cautioned his readers not to expect a new iPad mini model "until the end of this year at the earliest." In other words, don't get your hopes up for an iPad mini 7 announcement during Apple's upcoming Worldwide Developers Conference in June.

Gurman expects the next iPad model to feature a newer processor, but few other changes. Other sources have claimed new camera upgrades could be included, as well as a potential fix for the "jelly scrolling" display behavior on the latest model.

Gurman previously said that a new entry-level iPad model is similarly unlikely to make an appearance before late 2024 at the earliest. The current low-end iPad was last updated in October 2022.