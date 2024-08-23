Meta Cancels High-End Mixed Reality Headset After Apple Vision Pro Struggles

by

Meta has canceled work on a high-end mixed reality headset that it was developing to compete with the Apple Vision Pro, reports The Information. Meta this week told employees to quit working on the device following a product review meeting that involved Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

meta quest 3
The now-canceled device was slated for launch in 2027, and it was meant to be equipped with high-resolution micro OLED displays, which is what Apple used for the Vision Pro. Meta was aiming to sell the device for under $1,000, but that was not going to be possible with the high cost of the displays.

Meta is continuing development on the Quest 4, a successor to the Quest 3, and that headset could come out in 2026. The Quest 3 is priced at $500, which is also the likely target price point for its successor. Meta is also focusing on software rather than hardware, and it announced a Horizon OS platform for third-party hardware makers earlier this year.

When the Vision Pro launched, Meta was hoping that the device would reinvigorate the headset market and validate Zuckerberg's major push into the AR/VR space. Instead, Apple has struggled with consumer appeal, and interest in the Vision Pro has waned over time.

Enthusiasm about the Vision Pro started dying down just a month after it launched, and fewer customers visited Apple retail stores for demonstrations. Apple cut Vision Pro shipments in April, and the company is unlikely to sell even 500,000 of the headsets in 2024. As a result, Apple has stopped work on a second-generation high-cost Vision Pro and is instead focusing on creating a lower-cost model with fewer features and a price closer to high-end iPhones.

Popular Stories

apple security banner

Major 'National Public Data' Leak Worse Than Expected With Passwords Stored in Plain Text

Tuesday August 20, 2024 2:42 pm PDT by
Earlier this month, data broker National Public Data (NPD) announced that there had been a major data breach that saw hackers obtain millions of names, email addresses, phone numbers, social security numbers, and mailing addresses stored in its database. NPD is a company that does employee background checks, aggregating public data from numerous sources and selling it. NPD's security was...
Read Full Article95 comments
Apple Event October 2023

Apple's September Event: New Products to Expect Beyond the iPhone 16

Wednesday August 21, 2024 7:53 am PDT by
Apple will hold its annual iPhone event next month, with some signs pointing to September 10 as the date that the company will announce its new flagship iPhone 16 lineup. But it's worth noting that there are a few more products expected to be unveiled as well. Keep reading to learn everything we know about what else Apple is expected to announce at the event beyond the iPhone 16. Apple...
Read Full Article107 comments
iPhone 16 Pro Sizes Feature

iPhone 16 Launch Is Next Month – Here's Everything We Know

Monday August 19, 2024 5:30 am PDT by
Apple typically releases its new iPhone series in the fall, and a possible September 10 announcement date has been floated this year, which means we are less than a month away from the launch of the iPhone 16. Like the iPhone 15 series, this year's lineup is expected to stick with four models – iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max – although there are plenty of...
Read Full Article261 comments
iPhone 15 Pro Action Button Translate

The iPhone 16 Is Getting an Action Button: Here's Everything It Will Do

Wednesday August 21, 2024 5:22 am PDT by
Apple's upcoming iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus models are widely expected to inherit the Action button first seen on last year's iPhone 15 Pro models. The Action button replaces the traditional Ring/Silent switch – a staple of the iPhone since it launched in 2007. For users unfamiliar with the Action button, here's a rundown of its functions – including some new features that iOS 18 will bring ...
Read Full Article83 comments
iPhone 16 Pro Mock Article

New iPhone 16 Thermal Design High on Buyers' Wishlist, Survey Suggests

Tuesday August 20, 2024 4:49 am PDT by
A recent survey conducted by SellCell suggests that a significant majority of iPhone users are planning to upgrade to the upcoming iPhone 16 series, with many expressing a preference for a better thermal design to prevent overheating issues. The survey, which polled over 2,000 US-based iPhone owners (1,000 males and 1,000 females), found that 61.9% of respondents plan to purchase an iPhone...
Read Full Article172 comments
iPhone 15 Pro Cameras

iPhone 16 Lineup to Introduce Wave of Camera Improvements

Thursday August 22, 2024 9:30 am PDT by
The iPhone 16 lineup will feature a significant number of new camera features and capabilities, AppleInsider reports. Both the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro models are rumored to step up the iPhone's photography and videography functions, including upgraded hardware such as 48-megapixel sensor on the Pro models' ultra wide camera and software such as macro photography for the standard models...
Read Full Article158 comments

Top Rated Comments

poematik13 Avatar
poematik13
58 minutes ago at 11:02 am
How many MBA's does it take to realize that nobody wants to pay $3500 to strap a brick to their face
Score: 12 Votes (Like | Disagree)
breenmask Avatar
breenmask
1 hour ago at 10:57 am
more accurate headline: Meta couldn't out engineer Apple
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Ratlerbite Avatar
Ratlerbite
51 minutes ago at 11:10 am

more accurate headline: Meta couldn't out engineer Apple
Yes because Apple did such good job selling their Vision Pro lol
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
holmesf Avatar
holmesf
47 minutes ago at 11:13 am
to be a bit contrarian here: Meta Quest 3 is the best VR product out there and at $500 is an absurdly better value proposition than Vision Pro ... offering many of the same features: high resolution display with good FOV and passthrough, gesture control, rich ecosystem, but also bundled with game controllers and not requiring external battery pack. It also can function as a display for PC VR gaming both wired and wirelessly. Yes, Vision Pro is technologically better but it's also seven times more expensive with many expensive features which add little value like EyeSight. Meta knows the world isn't ready to use VR for productivity and that the technology isn't ready for the "spatial computing" era either. They are correctly focused on media consumption and gaming and offering the product at a more appropriate price for those use cases.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
winxmac Avatar
winxmac
1 hour ago at 10:55 am
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
WarmWinterHat Avatar
WarmWinterHat
53 minutes ago at 11:08 am
VR sucks. It doesn't really matter who builds it.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments