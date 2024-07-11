Apple Vision Pro Unlikely to Hit 500,000 Sales This Year, Says IDC

Apple's Vision Pro spatial computing headset has yet to sell 100,000 units in the quarter since it launched in the U.S. in February, according to market tracker IDC (via Bloomberg).

Apple Vision Pro at Steve Jobs Theater
The device is projected to see a 75% drop in domestic sales in the current quarter, but the launch of Vision Pro internationally this month is expected to offset that decline.

IDC believes that a more affordable version at roughly half the price of the current $3,500 unit should rekindle interest in 2025, but sales are not expected to rise significantly over the coming year. Apple Vision Pro is set to launch in the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany on Friday, July 12.

Reviews for the device have been mixed overall. For the most part, users have been impressed with the hardware and the technology introduced by the Vision Pro, but there are questions about the actual function of the device, the intuitiveness of the gesture-based control, the weight and comfort, and VR in general. Users have also been critical of the lack of content for the device.

"The Vision Pro's success, regardless of its price, will ultimately depend on the available content," said Francisco Jeronimo, vice president at IDC. "As Apple expands the product to international markets, it's crucial that local content is also made available."

Apple is expected to produce fewer than 400,000 Vision Pro headsets in 2024 due to the complexity of manufacturing, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. However, Apple is said to be already working on a new version of the ‌‌Apple Vision Pro‌‌ for 2025 that will be priced more affordably. IDC's Jeronimo predicts that will more than double sales when it arrives in the latter half of 2025.

epox999
epox999
10 minutes ago at 05:06 am
Product is unreasonably expensive and far too limited in scope for regular consumers, still waiting for the "killer app" for this.

Would need to be under $1000 for most users to consider it, still blows my mind this is 7x-8x the cost of other VR headsets
Compile 'em all
Compile 'em all
8 minutes ago at 05:08 am
I am a big Apple fan and built myself several (featured by Apple) apps in the early days of the apps store. Adopting new technology is no issue for me but €4000 is extremely hard to justify for something I will rarely use at home. 4K for a MacBook that will be used daily for work is no problem, 1.5k for an iPad will outlive several iPhones by years is a great investment. But 4K for a first gen product with limited use is a hard sell.
dannyyankou
dannyyankou
12 minutes ago at 05:04 am
It's difficult to convince people to buy a $3500+ pair of computer goggles.

And no, this is not the same as Steve Ballmer laughing at the iPhone.
ZiBart
ZiBart
6 minutes ago at 05:09 am
If you consider returns, its unlikely to hit 250k in sales this year.
