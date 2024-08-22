Apple Promotes Final Cut Pro for Mac and iPad in New Ad
Apple today shared new ads focusing on Final Cut Pro 10.8, the latest version of the Apple-designed app for professional video editing. The first ad highlights Final Cut Pro for the Mac, while the second covers Final Cut Pro for iPad.
Both videos walk through the different features that are available in Final Cut Pro on the Mac and the iPad. The Mac video walks through different tools for adding effects and organizing footage, while the iPad ad shows off the touch-based gestures and Apple Pencil
integration.
With Final Cut Pro 10.8, which came out in June, Apple added Enhance Light and Color, an feature that improves color, color balance, contrast, and brightness in one step. Slo-Mo, another AI feature, blends the frames of video intelligently to provide higher-quality movement.
Apple also introduced Final Cut Camera, an app that can capture video from multiple iOS devices and feed it into Final Cut Pro for a multicam experience.
Final Cut Pro is priced at $300 for the Mac version, and $49 per year or $4.99 per month for the iPad version. Apple offers a free 90-day trial.
Popular Stories
Earlier this month, data broker National Public Data (NPD) announced that there had been a major data breach that saw hackers obtain millions of names, email addresses, phone numbers, social security numbers, and mailing addresses stored in its database. NPD is a company that does employee background checks, aggregating public data from numerous sources and selling it. NPD's security was...
Apple will hold its annual iPhone event next month, with some signs pointing to September 10 as the date that the company will announce its new flagship iPhone 16 lineup. But it's worth noting that there are a few more products expected to be unveiled as well. Keep reading to learn everything we know about what else Apple is expected to announce at the event beyond the iPhone 16. Apple...
Apple typically releases its new iPhone series in the fall, and a possible September 10 announcement date has been floated this year, which means we are less than a month away from the launch of the iPhone 16. Like the iPhone 15 series, this year's lineup is expected to stick with four models – iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max – although there are plenty of...
The new bronze-like color rumored to be replacing Blue Titanium in Apple's upcoming iPhone 16 Pro lineup may be called "Desert Titanium," according to the leaker known as "Majin Bu." Concept render of new iPhone 16 Pro color Bu referenced the name on Sunday in a post on X (Twitter) in which they shared an image of camera lens rings purportedly destined for the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro...
Apple's upcoming iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus models are widely expected to inherit the Action button first seen on last year's iPhone 15 Pro models. The Action button replaces the traditional Ring/Silent switch – a staple of the iPhone since it launched in 2007. For users unfamiliar with the Action button, here's a rundown of its functions – including some new features that iOS 18 will bring ...
A recent survey conducted by SellCell suggests that a significant majority of iPhone users are planning to upgrade to the upcoming iPhone 16 series, with many expressing a preference for a better thermal design to prevent overheating issues. The survey, which polled over 2,000 US-based iPhone owners (1,000 males and 1,000 females), found that 61.9% of respondents plan to purchase an iPhone...