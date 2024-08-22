Apple Promotes Final Cut Pro for Mac and iPad in New Ad

Apple today shared new ads focusing on Final Cut Pro 10.8, the latest version of the Apple-designed app for professional video editing. The first ad highlights Final Cut Pro for the Mac, while the second covers Final Cut Pro for iPad.

Both videos walk through the different features that are available in Final Cut Pro on the Mac and the ‌iPad‌. The Mac video walks through different tools for adding effects and organizing footage, while the ‌iPad‌ ad shows off the touch-based gestures and Apple Pencil integration.

With Final Cut Pro 10.8, which came out in June, Apple added Enhance Light and Color, an feature that improves color, color balance, contrast, and brightness in one step. Slo-Mo, another AI feature, blends the frames of video intelligently to provide higher-quality movement.

Apple also introduced Final Cut Camera, an app that can capture video from multiple iOS devices and feed it into Final Cut Pro for a multicam experience.

Final Cut Pro is priced at $300 for the Mac version, and $49 per year or $4.99 per month for the ‌iPad‌ version. Apple offers a free 90-day trial.