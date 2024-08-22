Apple Releases New AirPods Pro 2 Beta Firmware With Support for iOS 18 Features

Apple today released a new firmware update for the AirPods Pro 2, including both the Lightning and USB-C versions. The firmware has a build number of 7A5290a, up from 7A5266c, and it is available to developers at the current time. This is the fourth firmware update that Apple has released since announcing new ‌AirPods Pro‌ 2 features in June.



There are multiple features that are coming to the ‌AirPods Pro‌ 2 as part of iOS 18, and these features are included in the firmware update.

With head gestures, users can control Siri on the ‌AirPods Pro‌ with a shake or a nod of the head. If you get a phone call, for example, you can shake your head no if you don't want to answer it, or nod to accept the call. ‌Siri‌ interactions can be used for responding to incoming messages, calls, and notifications.

Apple is adding Voice Isolation to the ‌AirPods Pro‌ to cut down on loud background sounds to make you easier to hear, and there is a new Personalized Spatial Audio feature specific to gaming. Game developers will be able to incorporate spatial audio into their games for a more immersive audio experience.

The new firmware is limited to developers at the current time, but it will be available to all ‌iOS 18‌ users following the public launch of the new software.