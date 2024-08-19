iPad Illustration App Procreate Condemns Generative AI
iPad illustration app Procreate today announced that it has no plans to bring generative AI to its software, setting itself apart from many competitors who have embraced the technology.
The decision comes at a time when many companies in the digital art space, such as Adobe, are rapidly integrating AI capabilities into their products and services. Procreate's stance is grounded in a commitment to preserving what it describes as the "humanity" of creative work. The company issued a statement on its website that expressed strong reservations about the impact of generative AI on the creative process:
Generative AI is ripping the humanity out of things. Built on a foundation of theft, the technology is steering us toward a barren future. We think machine learning is a compelling technology with a lot of merit, but the path generative AI is on is wrong for us.
We're here for the humans. We're not chasing a technology that is a moral threat to our greatest jewel: human creativity. In this technological rush, this might make us an exception or seem at risk of being left behind. But we see this road less travelled as the more exciting and fruitful one for our community.
James Cuda, the CEO of Procreate, reinforced the position in a video posted on X (formerly Twitter), expressing his dislike of generative AI and explaining that Procreate's products are designed with the intention that "a human will be creating something." The announcement appears to have resonated with many digital artists who have expressed concerns about the integration of AI into creative tools.
Popular Stories
Leaker Sonny Dickson is back today with a new dummy unit image showing all four iPhone 16 Pro color variants, including the rose gold or "bronze" unit that replaces Blue Titanium in the existing iPhone 15 Pro models. The iPhone 16 Pro models are expected to come in black, white or silver, gray or "Natural Titanium," and a rose or rose gold color replacing Blue Titanium, according to Apple...
It's almost September, but Apple still has multiple new product launches planned for 2024. New iPhone 16 models and Apple Watches are coming in September, and we're also going to get at least three Mac updates with M4 chips this year, according to rumors. Here's what's on the horizon. MacBook Pro Apple plans to refresh both the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, adding M4 chips. The ...
Apple's iPhone 16 series is expected to debut in September 2024. This release follows Apple's trend of introducing new iPhone models annually in the fall. While the exact date has yet to be officially confirmed, the day of Tuesday, September 10 has been rumored as a possible announcement date, and September has traditionally been the month when Apple unveils its latest smartphone innovations. ...
Alongside iOS 18, macOS Sequoia, and the other fall updates, Apple plans to release an updated version of tvOS. Apple TV software updates often don't get much attention because they tend to introduce a limited number of new features, but there are some interesting additions coming this year. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. InSight - InSight is like Amazon...
T-Mobile was fined $60 million by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the US (CFIUS) for negligence surrounding data breaches, reports Reuters. CFIUS penalized T-Mobile for failing to prevent or disclose unauthorized access to sensitive customer data. When T-Mobile merged with Sprint, it signed a national security agreement with CFIUS, which is what led to the fine earlier this year....
Apple plans to upgrade its entire AirPods lineup this year in one form or another, with a combination of new model launches and upcoming software updates for existing devices. Whether you're holding out for the next generation of AirPods or AirPods Max, or just want to know what new features are on the way for your current earbuds, keep reading for the full lowdown on what to expect. AirP...
Multiple rumors have suggested that the iPhone 16 models are going to have an all-new button that's designed to make it easier to capture photos when the devices are held in landscape mode. Apple calls the button the Capture Button internally, and it is going to be one of the most advanced buttons that's been introduced to date with support for multiple gestures and the ability to respond to ...