Sonos Launches Redesigned App With Customizable Home Screen For More Personalized Listening
Sonos today unveiled a redesigned Sonos app that is meant to unify an increasingly fragmented streaming market. The app is focused around a customizable home screen that supports more than 100 streaming services, so each user can set up a personalized listening experience.
The home screen layout can be customized, and it displays the services that each user has set up along with controls for accessing content. There are quick access options for recently played songs, podcasts, and books, along with options to browse libraries and see recommendations from preferred services.
Favorite content and services can be pinned in rows to the home screen, and the rows are rearrangeable and customizable. A built-in always-visible search feature allows users to search for artists, songs, podcasts, audiobooks, and more across all of their preferred streaming apps.
Swiping up from the bottom of the home screen allows for a quick visual overview of everything that's playing on connected devices, and there are tools for groping speakers and adjusting volume across the home.
The new Sonos app will be available globally on mobile and through the web on May 7.
