Some Apple Intelligence Features Likely to Require Paid Subscription
Apple eventually plans to turn some of its artificial intelligence features into paid services, similar to iCloud+ subscriptions, according to Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman.
Writing in his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman said that while Apple Intelligence will be free to start, Apple's long-term plan is to launch something like "Apple Intelligence+," with extra features that users pay monthly fees to access.
Making its own AI features another services revenue stream should allow Apple to compensate for the slowing pace of hardware upgrades and make the company less reliant on hardware tweaks to drive its business, argues Gurman.
Apple is also expected to receive a cut of revenue whenever a user signs up to features offered by its AI partners, such as ChatGPT provided by OpenAI. Gurman says he expects Apple to agree a deal with Google and Anthropic to offer their AI services through its devices, with the former expected to be announced when Apple Intelligence launches in the fall as part of iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia.
Bloomberg previously reported that Apple has turned down an AI partnership with Facebook parent company Meta due to privacy concerns. Meanwhile, Apple is said to be seeking partnerships for the Chinese market, where ChatGPT and other similar AI services are not available.
