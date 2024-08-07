Google TV Streamer Announced as Chromecast Replacement and Rival to Apple TV 4K

by

Google has announced the Google TV Streamer, a new device that replaces the Chromecast and directly rivals the Apple TV 4K.

google tv
The discontinuation of the Chromecast marks the end of an era for Google's original streaming dongle, which has been a staple in the market since its launch in 2013. Over 100 million Chromecast devices were sold during its 11-year run. The Google TV Streamer is positioned as a high-end replacement for the Chromecast, promising to deliver a next-generation, AI-powered streaming experience while also functioning as a central hub for smart home devices.

The Google TV Streamer provides access to over 700,000 movies and shows through popular streaming apps like YouTube TV, Netflix, Disney+, and ‌Apple TV‌, as well as live TV with over 800 free channels. One of the standout features is the AI-powered content recommendation system, which uses Google's Gemini technology to curate personalized watchlists and provide detailed summaries, reviews, and season-by-season breakdowns of content.

The Google TV Streamer features a faster processor, double the memory, and 32GB of storage. It supports 4K HDR with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

The Google TV Streamer is available in two colors: Porcelain and Hazel, with the latter being exclusive to the U.S. Google Store. The device is intended to sit in front of the TV, rather than behind it, to improve connectivity with smart home devices. The Google TV Streamer supports Matter and includes a built-in Thread border router, which enhances the connectivity and response times of smart home devices like locks and motion sensors.

The redesigned voice remote features improved ergonomics with a textured back for better grip and an optimized button layout. It includes a customizable button that can be programmed to open a favorite app, switch inputs, or launch the Google Home panel. The remote also has a built-in "find my remote" feature, allowing users to locate it by voice command or by pressing a button on the back of the device.

The Google TV Streamer is positioned to rival high-end streaming devices such as the ‌Apple TV‌ 4K. While the ‌Apple TV‌ 4K offers similar features like 4K HDR and Dolby Vision support, the Google TV Streamer is priced more competitively at $99.99 compared to the ‌Apple TV‌ 4K's starting price of $129. The Google TV Streamer includes Ethernet connectivity as standard, but it lacks the additional storage options that the ‌Apple TV‌ 4K provides, with Apple offering both 64GB and 128GB models.

The Google TV Streamer is now available for pre-order, with shipping set to begin on September 24, 2024.

