macOS Sequoia Beta 5 Has Hidden Forest Wallpaper
Apple today released the fifth beta of macOS Sequoia to developers for testing purposes, and some Mac users noticed a new forest-themed "Sequoia Sunrise" wallpaper appearing after installing the update.
The wallpaper has not been officially released, and it is not a selectable option from the Wallpapers interface in the Settings app. Instead, it is tucked away in the system files, as noted by Mr. Macintosh.
Mr. Macintosh has the wallpaper available to download on his website, but it can also be found in macOS Sequoia beta 5 in the /System/Library/Desktop Pictures/.wallpapers folder if you want access to it early. The file is hidden, so Shift + Command + Period has to be used to display hidden files. There is a dynamic .mov version with subtle movements as well, but there is no Dark Mode version.
After you pull the image from the system folder or download it, you can right click and choose Set Desktop Picture to use it as your wallpaper.
That the wallpaper has been showing up for some users suggests that it is going to be added in full in a later beta. Right now, users who do see it after installing the latest macOS Sequoia update cannot select it and it is displayed with an "unknown" label. Not all users are seeing the wallpaper after installing the macOS Sequoia update.
Popular Stories
The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are rumored to feature bigger battery capacities compared to previous-generation models, but it looks like the smaller iPhone 16 Pro device could see the biggest improvement, according to new details. Chinese Weibo-based leaker Instant Digital today posted the mAh (milliampere-hours) figures for the iPhone 16 Pro (3,577 mAh) and iPhone 16 Pro Max...
Google has announced new Waze and Google Maps features rolling out for iPhone and CarPlay users that aim to keep them safer and more informed on the go. First up, changes to Maps aim to make it easier to report incidents and helpful information, like nearby construction, lane closures, objects and police presence. These reports come from the Maps and Waze communities, and users will now see ...
Leaker Sonny Dickson is back today with a new dummy unit image showing three alleged iPhone 16 Pro color variants, including a seemingly darker Black Titanium unit compared to the color of the same name on existing iPhone 15 Pro models. The iPhone 16 Pro models are expected to come in black, white or silver, gray or "Natural Titanium," and a rose or rose gold color replacing Blue Titanium,...
All four iPhone 17 models expected to launch next year will feature an upgraded 24-megapixel front-facing camera, according to Apple analyst Jeff Pu. In a research note today for investment bank Haitong, obtained by MacRumors, Pu shared a chart indicating that the iPhone 17, the tentatively-named iPhone 17 Slim, the iPhone 17 Pro, and the iPhone 17 Pro Max will each be equipped with a...