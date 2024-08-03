Top Stories: iOS 18.1 Beta With Apple Intelligence and More

The highly anticipated developer beta of Apple Intelligence is finally here, with an early limited set of AI-based features in iOS 18.1 and related updates that will expand over time.



The new iOS 18.1 beta also includes call recording and transcription, while macOS Sonoma 14.6 that was released to all users this week rolls out previously promised support for dual external displays on the 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro, so read on below for all the details!



Apple Intelligence Now Available in iOS 18.1 Beta and More

The first Apple Intelligence features are now available to test in the iOS 18.1 developer beta, released earlier this week. The beta and features are limited to the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.



This means that iOS 18.0 and iOS 18.1 are now in beta testing simultaneously, with the public launch of the first Apple Intelligence features now delayed until iOS 18.1, which is likely to be released in October.

The first features available to try include new writing tools, suggested replies in the Messages app, email summarization, and more.



See Apple Intelligence in Action

As mentioned, Apple Intelligence is now available in the iOS 18.1 developer beta, as well as in the iPadOS 18.1 and macOS Sequoia 15.1 developer betas.



We have shared a video that provides a quick demonstration of some of the first new Apple Intelligence features available on the iPhone, so be sure to give it a watch for a closer look. Also be sure to check out our list of all of the Apple Intelligence features available so far.



All of the Apple Intelligence Features Not Included in the iOS 18.1 Beta

Apple Intelligence includes a wide range of new features for the iPhone, but not all of them are available to test in the first iOS 18.1 developer beta.



For example, while Siri has a new design when invoked, the assistant does not yet have features such as deeper in-app controls, on-screen awareness, and personal context for the user. Apple said these additional features will roll out over the course of the next year.



iOS 18.1 Beta Includes Call Recording and Transcribing

Included within the first set of Apple Intelligence features in the iOS 18.1 beta is the ability to record phone calls, complete with transcriptions.



This feature, exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max, notifies everyone on the call that it is being recorded through an audible message, so it is clear to all participants. After the call, you can play back its audio or read a transcription of what was said.



macOS Sonoma 14.6 Adds Dual External Display Support to 14-Inch MacBook Pro With M3 Chip

Apple earlier this year said that it would add support for dual external displays in clamshell mode to the 14-inch MacBook Pro with the M3 chip, and that functionality has now arrived in macOS Sonoma 14.6, released to the public earlier this week.



This means the latest 14-inch MacBook Pro model now works with dual external displays when the laptop's lid is closed, just like the latest MacBook Air models.



The MacRumors Show: Apple Intelligence Beta is Here

With an early set of Apple Intelligence features now available to developers, we're getting our first taste of how well they work in real-world settings as Apple looks toward a public release later in the year.



On the latest episode of The MacRumors Show podcast, hosts Dan Barbera and Hartley Charlton discussed the unusual move of having both iOS 18.0 and iOS 18.1 in beta testing and shared their early thoughts on the new Apple Intelligence features. Listen to the podcast through Apple Podcasts or your preferred podcast platform, or watch on YouTube.



