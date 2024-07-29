iOS 18.1 Beta Includes Call Recording and Transcribing

The iOS 18.1 beta that Apple provided to developers today introduces Apple Intelligence, and it includes the feature that allows users to record and transcribe phone calls.



With the update, you can tap on the record button in the top left corner after placing a call. Everyone on the call is notified that the call is being recorded through an audible message. There is no confirmation dialogue, so if a person wanted to not be recorded, they would need to hang up.

Once the call is in progress, the audio is recorded and saved to the Notes app. Recorded phone calls can be opened from Notes, and you can re-listen to the call, view a full transcript, and get a summary from the transcript without having to re-listen to the entire thing.



Summaries are active across the operating system in iOS 18.1, and you can essentially select any text on an iPhone to get a summary of it.

Apple Intelligence is limited to the iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, and macOS Sequoia 15.1 developer betas at this time, and the software will be available to the public later this fall.