iOS 18.1 Beta Includes Call Recording and Transcribing

The iOS 18.1 beta that Apple provided to developers today introduces Apple Intelligence, and it includes the feature that allows users to record and transcribe phone calls.
With the update, you can tap on the record button in the top left corner after placing a call. Everyone on the call is notified that the call is being recorded through an audible message. There is no confirmation dialogue, so if a person wanted to not be recorded, they would need to hang up.
Once the call is in progress, the audio is recorded and saved to the Notes app. Recorded phone calls can be opened from Notes, and you can re-listen to the call, view a full transcript, and get a summary from the transcript without having to re-listen to the entire thing.
Summaries are active across the operating system in iOS 18.1, and you can essentially select any text on an iPhone to get a summary of it.
Apple Intelligence is limited to the iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, and macOS Sequoia 15.1 developer betas at this time, and the software will be available to the public later this fall.
Apple typically releases its new iPhone series around mid-September, which means we are about two months out from the launch of the iPhone 16. Like the iPhone 15 series, this year's lineup is expected to stick with four models – iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max – although there are plenty of design differences and new features to take into account. To bring ...
Following nearly two years of rumors about a fourth-generation iPhone SE, The Information today reported that Apple suppliers are finally planning to begin ramping up mass production of the device in October of this year. If accurate, that timeframe would mean that the next iPhone SE would not be announced alongside the iPhone 16 series in September, as expected. Instead, the report...
Apple’s iCloud Private Relay service is down for some users, according to Apple’s System Status page. Apple says that the iCloud Private Relay service may be slow or unavailable. The outage started at 2:34 p.m. Eastern Time, but it does not appear to be affecting all iCloud users. Some impacted users are unable to browse the web without turning iCloud Private Relay off, while others are...
T-Mobile customers have filed a lawsuit [PDF] against the carrier, alleging that it failed to honor a guarantee not to raise the prices of select cellular plans. The lawsuit, first spotted by Wired, claims that back in 2017, T-Mobile advertised several of its plans with a price lock, but then went on to increase prices starting in May 2024. "T-Mobile ONE customers keep their price until...