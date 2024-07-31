Steve Jobs Auction Features Apple-1, Bomber Jacket, Sealed Original iPhone, and More

by

Several Apple and Steve Jobs collectibles are up for sale at RR Auction as part of a "Steve Jobs and the Apple Revolution" event, including an Apple-1 Computer, a 4GB original iPhone, Apple-1 Polaroids from Jobs' pitch deck, Jobs' bomber jacket, and more.

steve jobs auction
A functional Apple-1 Computer is being auctioned off, and this one is sourced from former Apple employee Dana Redington. It initially came from a "trade-in" pile that was in Steve Jobs' office, and it was gifted to Redington by Jobs and Wozniak. Apple-1 expert Corey Cohen restored the machine. Bids are close to $100,000 now, with the Apple-1 expected to sell for over $300,000.

apple a auction
Several original Polaroids that Jobs used when presenting the Apple-1 to Paul Terrell are being sold off. Terrell famously ordered the Apple-1 machines to sell in The Byte Shop, and the Polaroids were part of the pitch deck. The images are expected to sell for over $30,000.

jobs polaroids auction
An original 4GB ‌iPhone‌ is also for sale, with the device in original condition and still in the box. Original iPhones have been selling for upwards of $50,000, and the rare 4GB models have sold for over $190,000. RR Auction expects the latest 4GB ‌iPhone‌ to sell for $80,000+.

iphone auction
A bomber jacket that Jobs wore in an iconic 1983 photograph is being auctioned off, and the jacket is well-known because Jobs was flipping the bird to an IBM sign in New York City in the image. The jacket could sell for up to $75,000.

jobs jacket auction
Other items in the auction include two Apple Computer checks signed by Steve Jobs, a Steve Jobs NeXT ID badge Polaroid, a Steve Jobs business card, Jobs' 1972 high school yearbook, several vintage magazines with Jobs on the cover, and several classic Apple Macs and memorabilia.

