New iPhone 16 Pro Color Could Have Bronze Appearance
Several iPhone 16 Pro rumors have suggested that Apple will eliminate the Blue Titanium option that it used for the iPhone 15 Pro devices and replace it with a rose or gold color. Now, the latest claim is that the new color is actually bronze or has a bronze-like appearance.
According to the Weibo-based leaker "Fixed focus digital," a new iPhone 16 Pro Max color resembles a "bronze hue," while the surrounding frame has a titanium-like appearance. Earlier this month, another Chinese leaker suggested that the color code for the new iPhone 16 Pro color is simply "Rose," not the previous "Rose Gold" color that Apple first offered back in 2015 for the iPhone 6S.
It could well be that the two claims are not contradictory and are in fact referring to the same color, but as seen under different lighting conditions. It's worth mentioning that today's leaker only mentions the iPhone 16 Pro Max in relation to the new color, but it is reasonable to assume that it will come to both Pro models. Other colors that the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are expected to be available in include black, white or silver, and gray or "Natural Titanium."
Another rumor suggests that Apple plans to use an improved process for finishing and coloring titanium, which will result in a glossier look than the brushed aluminum finish of the iPhone 15 Pro models. The glossy finish could look much more like the stainless steel that Apple used in prior years, but it will be more resistant to scratches.
Apple typically releases its new iPhone series around mid-September, which means we are about six weeks out from the launch of the iPhone 16 series. Like the iPhone 15 series, this year's lineup is expected to stick with four models, but with the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max handsets getting slightly bigger display sizes. You can learn about plenty of other rumored design differences and new features by following the link.
