iPhone 16 Lineup Rumored to Come in These Two New Colors

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo today outlined his expectations for the iPhone 16 lineup's color options, revealing that two new colors should replace two of the existing shades.



Kuo outlined his expectations in a post on X (formerly Twitter) earlier today. He believes that the iPhone 16 Pro and ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ Max will be available in black, white or silver, gray or "Natural Titanium," and rose. This effectively means that the iPhone 15 Pro's Blue Titanium option will be discontinued and replaced with a new rose color. This mirrors an earlier rumor originating in China, which claimed that the existing Blue Titanium color will be dropped from the ‌‌iPhone 16 Pro‌‌ lineup in favor of a new "rose" titanium color.

On the other hand, the ‌iPhone 16‌ and ‌iPhone 16‌ Plus will apparently be offered in black, green, pink, blue, and white. The iPhone 15 and ‌iPhone 15‌ Plus are available in black, green, pink, blue, and yellow. This means that white will replace yellow, with the colors remaining the same.

Kuo noted that Apple may rename some of the existing colors, such as when it changed the iPhone 12's "White" to the iPhone 13's "Starlight." Likewise, where color names are not changed, the actual tone and appearance may still look different. The ‌iPhone 16‌ lineup is expected to be announced in the fall.