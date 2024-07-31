Apple CarPlay Contributes to Higher Vehicle Satisfaction in Latest Survey

A new survey released last week by J.D. Power shows that U.S. consumers continue to prefer vehicles with support for Apple CarPlay.



The market research firm's annual U.S. Automotive Performance, Execution, and Layout (APEAL) Study found overall satisfaction with in-vehicle infotainment systems to average 805 on a 1,000-point scale. However, satisfaction was higher among owners who use Android Auto (832), and even higher for those who use CarPlay (840).

The study is based on responses from 99,144 owners of new 2024 model-year vehicles in the U.S. who were surveyed after 90 days of ownership, according to J.D. Power. The study was conducted from July 2023 through May 2024.

CarPlay has routinely fared well in vehicle satisfaction studies since launching in 2014, so this latest one is no surprise. However, it comes after General Motors last year controversially decided to stop offering CarPlay and Android Auto in its new electric vehicles, in favor of its own software system. Electric vehicle maker Rivian also prefers its own software over CarPlay. J.D. Power's study reinforces that these automakers are betting against a consumer preference, and it remains to be seen if they will ever reverse course.

The next-generation version of CarPlay that Apple announced in 2022 has yet to become available in any vehicles, but Apple's website says the rollout will begin this year. Next-generation CarPlay will be more deeply integrated across multiple screens in a vehicle, offer a built-in FM radio app and climate controls, and more. It will also be highly customizable, allowing automakers to tailor the design of the system to uniquely match their vehicles.