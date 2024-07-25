New Apple Lab in China to Test Products Under Extreme Conditions
Apple is set to open a new applied research lab in Shenzhen, China, focusing on enhancing the quality and reliability of its flagship products (via Shenzhen Daily).
The new lab in Shenzhen is expected to boost Apple's research capabilities, focusing on reliability and quality testing for key products. The new facility will focus on testing new materials and production techniques, ensuring that products such as the iPhone, iPad, and Apple Vision Pro can withstand extreme conditions, from intense physical activity to harsh temperatures. The lab's readiness comes at a crucial time as Apple ramps up production for its iPhone 16 lineup, which is widely expected to launch in the fall.
The choice of Shenzhen is significant due to its proximity to many of Apple's suppliers. Apple first announced plans for the new lab in March. Despite diversifying its production capacity to other countries like Vietnam and India, China remains a key manufacturing hub for Apple. The new Shenzhen facility is part of a broader expansion, which includes research and development centers in Beijing, Shanghai, and Suzhou. Apple has invested over 1 billion yuan (approximately $138 million) in these facilities.
Bloomberg reports that Apple's Chief Operating Officer, Jeff Williams, recently visited Shenzhen to discuss investment and collaboration plans. He reportedly emphasized the critical role Shenzhen plays in Apple's market strategy. Williams' visit to China also included meetings with senior Chinese officials in Beijing, a visit to an Apple Store in the Wangfujing shopping district, watching a film shot on the iPhone 15 Pro Max, and a meeting with entertainment company Migu, which showcased its app developed for the Apple Vision Pro.
