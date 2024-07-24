Apple Intelligence to Generate Playlist Artwork in iOS 18

by

iOS 18 will feature the ability to create playlist artwork in Apple Music using generative AI, beta code suggests.

Generic iOS 18 Feature Real Mock
Apple is seemingly preparing to introduce a new feature in ‌iOS 18‌ that allows users to create customized playlist artwork in ‌Apple Music‌ using Apple Intelligence. The feature, uncovered in the iOS 18 beta 4 code by 9to5Mac, will enable users to generate unique images tailored to their playlists using Image Playground.

At the core of this new functionality is a new "Create Image" button, which users will see while editing their playlists. Once tapped, this button will invoke Image Playground, a tool showcased at WWDC earlier this year. Image Playground enables users to generate new images by inputting written commands. These AI-generated images can vary in appearance, offering animation, illustration, and sketch styles, though it does not support the creation of photorealistic images. Users can specify their preferences for the artwork, and ‌Apple Music‌ will produce several options that match the playlist's theme or content.

Like other Apple Intelligence features, it is currently unavailable in the beta versions of ‌iOS 18‌. Originally, some Apple Intelligence features were expected to be included in the summer beta releases. However, these references were subsequently removed from Apple's website. According to a recent report from Bloomberg, some of these AI features might launch until 2025. Given that Apple Intelligence has not appeared in beta 4, it seems likely that the full rollout may be postponed until iOS 18.1 or later. ‌iOS 18‌ is slated for release in the fall, with a beta preview already accessible to developers and public beta users.

Tags: 9to5Mac, Apple Music Guide

Popular Stories

iPhone 17 Plus Feature

iPhone 17 Lineup Specs Detail Display Upgrade and New High-End Model

Monday July 22, 2024 4:33 am PDT by
Key details about the overall specifications of the iPhone 17 lineup have been shared by the leaker known as "Ice Universe," clarifying several important aspects of next year's devices. Reports in recent months have converged in agreement that Apple will discontinue the "Plus" iPhone model in 2025 while introducing an all-new iPhone 17 "Slim" model as an even more high-end option sitting...
Read Full Article156 comments
iPhone SE 4 Vertical Camera Feature

iPhone SE 4 Rumored to Use Same Rear Chassis as iPhone 16

Friday July 19, 2024 7:16 am PDT by
Apple will adopt the same rear chassis manufacturing process for the iPhone SE 4 that it is using for the upcoming standard iPhone 16, claims a new rumor coming out of China. According to the Weibo-based leaker "Fixed Focus Digital," the backplate manufacturing process for the iPhone SE 4 is "exactly the same" as the standard model in Apple's upcoming iPhone 16 lineup, which is expected to...
Read Full Article143 comments
Apple TV Plus Feature 2 Magenta and Blue

Apple TV+ Curbs Costs After Expensive Projects Fail to Capture Viewers

Monday July 22, 2024 5:11 am PDT by
Apple is scaling back its Hollywood spending after investing over $20 billion in original programming with limited success, Bloomberg reports. This shift comes after the streaming service, which launched in 2019, struggled to capture a significant share of the market, accounting for only 0.2% of TV viewership in the U.S., compared to Netflix's 8%. Despite heavy investment, critical acclaim,...
Read Full Article331 comments
iPhone 16 Pro Sizes Feature

iPhone 16 Series Is Just Two Months Away: Everything We Know

Monday July 15, 2024 4:44 am PDT by
Apple typically releases its new iPhone series around mid-September, which means we are about two months out from the launch of the iPhone 16. Like the iPhone 15 series, this year's lineup is expected to stick with four models – iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max – although there are plenty of design differences and new features to take into account. To bring ...
Read Full Article130 comments
iPhone 17 Plus Feature Purple

These 5 Features Will Make the iPhone 17 the Biggest Update in Years

Monday July 22, 2024 4:02 pm PDT by
The upcoming iPhone 16 models that we're expecting to see in September are going to be quite similar to the iPhone 15 models, but rumors suggest that Apple is making big changes in 2025. We've been hearing hints of an all-new device in the iPhone lineup, and it may be the most expensive iPhone Apple has offered to date. New 'Slim' Design Rumors have taken to referring to the new iPhone 17...
Read Full Article154 comments
iPhone SE 4 Thumb 1

iPhone SE 4 Rumored to Launch Early Next Year With OLED Display, 48MP Camera, and More

Monday July 22, 2024 7:22 am PDT by
The fourth-generation iPhone SE will offer a series of major upgrades over the current model, the leaker known as "Ice Universe" claims. The information was listed in a post on Weibo, which also detailed the specifications of the iPhone 17 lineup. As previously rumored, the fourth-generation iPhone SE is expected to feature Face ID and USB-C, marking a major upgrade from current and previous ...
Read Full Article120 comments
bsod

Microsoft Blames European Commission for Major Worldwide Outage

Monday July 22, 2024 11:55 am PDT by
Last Friday, a major CrowdStrike outage impacted PCs running Microsoft Windows, causing worldwide issues affecting airlines, retailers, banks, hospitals, rail networks, and more. Computers were stuck in continuous recovery loops, rendering them unusable. The failure was caused by an update to the CrowdStrike Falcon antivirus software that auto-installed on Windows 10 PCs, but Mac and Linux...
Read Full Article395 comments

Top Rated Comments

turbineseaplane Avatar
turbineseaplane
55 minutes ago at 06:21 am
Who actually wants this?

I can’t believe development time is being wasted on baubles of this sort
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
EllZ89 Avatar
EllZ89
55 minutes ago at 06:21 am
is there anything wrong with thumbnails of tracks making the artwork like how it currently is?
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Godspeed8230 Avatar
Godspeed8230
47 minutes ago at 06:28 am
What I would really want is a good playlist generator. I name a few artists and songs and albums I like as well the mood or activity and the length of the playlist/number of songs and voilà, I have a new playlist, both with songs I know and like and new songs that are for me to discover.

iTunes used to have a Genius playlist feature. Man, I really miss the old iTunes. :( They have all the computational ability and all we get is a custom memoji or in this case a playlist artwork maker.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Etc_ Avatar
Etc_
41 minutes ago at 06:35 am

... They have all the computational ability and all we get is a custom memoji or in this case a playlist artwork maker.
Dont forget her!



Attachment Image
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Etc_ Avatar
Etc_
48 minutes ago at 06:28 am
Apple is going to release all this AI stuff long after the bubble has burst. A lot of this stuff is just as hyped as crypto, NFTs, ...
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jz0309 Avatar
jz0309
43 minutes ago at 06:32 am
Seems like a waste of compute resources, and before that, developer time … just another useless “genAI” “feature”
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments