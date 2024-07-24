Apple Intelligence to Generate Playlist Artwork in iOS 18
iOS 18 will feature the ability to create playlist artwork in Apple Music using generative AI, beta code suggests.
Apple is seemingly preparing to introduce a new feature in iOS 18 that allows users to create customized playlist artwork in Apple Music using Apple Intelligence. The feature, uncovered in the iOS 18 beta 4 code by 9to5Mac, will enable users to generate unique images tailored to their playlists using Image Playground.
At the core of this new functionality is a new "Create Image" button, which users will see while editing their playlists. Once tapped, this button will invoke Image Playground, a tool showcased at WWDC earlier this year. Image Playground enables users to generate new images by inputting written commands. These AI-generated images can vary in appearance, offering animation, illustration, and sketch styles, though it does not support the creation of photorealistic images. Users can specify their preferences for the artwork, and Apple Music will produce several options that match the playlist's theme or content.
Like other Apple Intelligence features, it is currently unavailable in the beta versions of iOS 18. Originally, some Apple Intelligence features were expected to be included in the summer beta releases. However, these references were subsequently removed from Apple's website. According to a recent report from Bloomberg, some of these AI features might launch until 2025. Given that Apple Intelligence has not appeared in beta 4, it seems likely that the full rollout may be postponed until iOS 18.1 or later. iOS 18 is slated for release in the fall, with a beta preview already accessible to developers and public beta users.
