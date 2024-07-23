You Can Change iPhone Mirroring Window Size in macOS Sequoia Beta 4

With the fourth beta of macOS Sequoia that came out today, Apple added a useful new feature to iPhone Mirroring.



When you connect your ‌iPhone‌ to your Mac, you can now make some changes to the window size, something that wasn't an option before. You can make the window bigger or smaller, changing the amount of screen space that it takes up on the Mac desktop.

There are only three total sizes, including actual size, which is the size of your ‌iPhone‌'s display, smaller, and larger.

The size options can be accessed by launching the ‌iPhone‌ Mirroring app, connecting to an ‌iPhone‌, and then choosing your size from the View menu. There is no option to drag the window to resize, and you have to use the View options.