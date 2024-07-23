You Can Change iPhone Mirroring Window Size in macOS Sequoia Beta 4
With the fourth beta of macOS Sequoia that came out today, Apple added a useful new feature to iPhone Mirroring.
When you connect your iPhone to your Mac, you can now make some changes to the window size, something that wasn't an option before. You can make the window bigger or smaller, changing the amount of screen space that it takes up on the Mac desktop.
There are only three total sizes, including actual size, which is the size of your iPhone's display, smaller, and larger.
The size options can be accessed by launching the iPhone Mirroring app, connecting to an iPhone, and then choosing your size from the View menu. There is no option to drag the window to resize, and you have to use the View options.
iPhone Mirroring is a feature
that is designed to allow you to control your iPhone from your Mac, interacting with apps and receiving notifications while your iPhone remains locked and tucked away.
Popular Stories
Apple will adopt the same rear chassis manufacturing process for the iPhone SE 4 that it is using for the upcoming standard iPhone 16, claims a new rumor coming out of China. According to the Weibo-based leaker "Fixed Focus Digital," the backplate manufacturing process for the iPhone SE 4 is "exactly the same" as the standard model in Apple's upcoming iPhone 16 lineup, which is expected to...
Key details about the overall specifications of the iPhone 17 lineup have been shared by the leaker known as "Ice Universe," clarifying several important aspects of next year's devices. Reports in recent months have converged in agreement that Apple will discontinue the "Plus" iPhone model in 2025 while introducing an all-new iPhone 17 "Slim" model as an even more high-end option sitting...
Apple typically releases its new iPhone series around mid-September, which means we are about two months out from the launch of the iPhone 16. Like the iPhone 15 series, this year's lineup is expected to stick with four models – iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max – although there are plenty of design differences and new features to take into account. To bring ...
Apple is scaling back its Hollywood spending after investing over $20 billion in original programming with limited success, Bloomberg reports. This shift comes after the streaming service, which launched in 2019, struggled to capture a significant share of the market, accounting for only 0.2% of TV viewership in the U.S., compared to Netflix's 8%. Despite heavy investment, critical acclaim,...
Last Friday, a major CrowdStrike outage impacted PCs running Microsoft Windows, causing worldwide issues affecting airlines, retailers, banks, hospitals, rail networks, and more. Computers were stuck in continuous recovery loops, rendering them unusable. The failure was caused by an update to the CrowdStrike Falcon antivirus software that auto-installed on Windows 10 PCs, but Mac and Linux...