You Can Now Sync Apple Photos With Xiaomi Cloud
Apple users can now back up and access their iPhone photos directly via Xiaomi Cloud, following a new update to the Xiaomi app for iOS.
Version 1.7.2 of the Xiaomi Interconnectivity app introduces full cloud photo album support for iPhone and iPad users running iOS 14.0 or later. Apple device users can now sync their entire photo libraries directly to Xiaomi Cloud, Xiaomi's proprietary cloud storage platform. This marks the first time native photo backup support has been made available on Apple devices for Xiaomi's cloud services.
Previously, the Xiaomi Interconnectivity app for iOS primarily featured basic tools such as file transfer and device discovery between Apple and Xiaomi hardware using the same Xiaomi account. The latest version changes that, enabling users to upload, browse, and manage their iPhone photos via Xiaomi Cloud and then access them from other Xiaomi devices, including those running HyperOS.
Xiaomi describes the functionality as a "cloud album" feature that mirrors the experience available on Xiaomi devices natively. This includes automatic photo backup, synchronization across devices, and full-resolution image access from within the app. The feature is designed to streamline workflows for users managing data across multiple operating systems.
Version 1.7.2 of the Xiaomi Interconnectivity app is available now on the App Store.
Popular Stories
Apple hasn't updated the AirPods Pro since 2022, and the earbuds are due for a refresh. We're counting on a new model this year, and we've seen several hints of new AirPods tucked away in Apple's code. Rumors suggest that Apple has some exciting new features planned that will make it worthwhile to upgrade to the latest model.
Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos.
Heal...
Popular accessory maker Anker this month launched two separate recalls for its power banks, some of which may be a fire risk.
The first recall affects Anker PowerCore 10000 Power Banks sold between June 1, 2016 and December 31, 2022 in the United States. Anker says that these power banks have a "potential issue" with the battery inside, which can lead to overheating, melting of plastic...
Chase this week announced a series of new perks for its premium Sapphire Reserve credit card, and one of them is for a pair of Apple services.
Specifically, the credit card now offers complimentary annual subscriptions to Apple TV+ and Apple Music, a value of up to $250 per year.
If you are already paying for Apple TV+ and/or Apple Music directly through Apple, those subscriptions will...
In 2020, Apple added a digital car key feature to its Wallet app, allowing users to lock, unlock, and start a compatible vehicle with an iPhone or Apple Watch. The feature is currently offered by select automakers, including Audi, BMW, Hyundai, Kia, Genesis, Mercedes-Benz, Volvo, and a handful of others, and it is set to expand further.
During its WWDC 2025 keynote, Apple said that 13...
Apple's next-generation iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are around three months away, and there are plenty of rumors about the devices.
Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max in September this year.
Below, we recap key changes rumored for the iPhone 17 Pro models:Aluminum frame: iPhone 17 Pro models are rumored to have an...
Apple last month announced the launch of CarPlay Ultra, the long-awaited next-generation version of its CarPlay software system for vehicles.
There was news this week about which automakers will and won't offer CarPlay Ultra, and we have provided an updated list below.
CarPlay Ultra is currently limited to newer Aston Martin vehicles in the U.S. and Canada. Fortunately, if you cannot...
Apple will finally deliver the Apple Watch Ultra 3 sometime this year, according to analyst Jeff Pu of GF Securities Hong Kong (via @jukanlosreve).
The analyst expects both the Apple Watch Series 11 and Apple Watch Ultra 3 to arrive this year (likely alongside the new iPhone 17 lineup, if previous launches are anything to go by), according to his latest product roadmap shared with...