You Can Now Sync Apple Photos With Xiaomi Cloud

Apple users can now back up and access their iPhone photos directly via Xiaomi Cloud, following a new update to the Xiaomi app for iOS.

Version 1.7.2 of the Xiaomi Interconnectivity app introduces full cloud photo album support for ‌iPhone‌ and iPad users running iOS 14.0 or later. Apple device users can now sync their entire photo libraries directly to Xiaomi Cloud, Xiaomi's proprietary cloud storage platform. This marks the first time native photo backup support has been made available on Apple devices for Xiaomi's cloud services.

Previously, the Xiaomi Interconnectivity app for iOS primarily featured basic tools such as file transfer and device discovery between Apple and Xiaomi hardware using the same Xiaomi account. The latest version changes that, enabling users to upload, browse, and manage their ‌iPhone‌ photos via Xiaomi Cloud and then access them from other Xiaomi devices, including those running HyperOS.

Xiaomi describes the functionality as a "cloud album" feature that mirrors the experience available on Xiaomi devices natively. This includes automatic photo backup, synchronization across devices, and full-resolution image access from within the app. The feature is designed to streamline workflows for users managing data across multiple operating systems.

Version 1.7.2 of the Xiaomi Interconnectivity app is available now on the App Store.