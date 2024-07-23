Apple Seeds Fourth Beta of macOS Sequoia to Developers
Apple today seeded the fourth beta of upcoming an upcoming macOS 15 Sequoia update to developers for testing purposes, with the software coming a week after the release of the third beta.
Registered developers can opt-in to the macOS Sequoia beta through the Software Update section of the System Settings app. An Apple ID associated with an Apple Developer account is required to get the beta.
macOS Sequoia includes iPhone Mirroring, which allows you to control your locked iPhone from your Mac. You can open and use iPhone apps, interact with notifications, and drag and drop files between your iPhone and Mac and vice versa.
There are new options for window tiling, and dragging a window to the edge of the display will suggest a tiled location to make it easier to use multiple apps at once. Apple is adding a Passwords app for managing passwords, Safari can summarize websites and surface key information, and Notes has support for live audio transcription and math equations.
All of the Apple Intelligence features coming to iOS 18 will also be available in macOS Sequoia, but Apple does not plan to add these until later in the beta testing process. Apple Intelligence includes Writing Tools for editing, proofreading, and summarizing text in apps, and an Image Playground allows for AI images to be created from prompts.
Custom emoji or "Genmoji" can be created for any situation and used just like emoji, and Siri is getting much smarter. Siri will be able to do more in apps and will better understand requests, especially those made in regard to on-screen content.
macOS Sequoia is available to developers right now, but Apple will release a public beta later this month.
