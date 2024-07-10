Apple Seeds Third Beta of macOS Sequoia to Developers
Apple today seeded the third beta of upcoming an upcoming macOS 15 Sequoia update to developers for testing purposes, with the software coming two weeks after the release of the second beta, which added iPhone Mirroring support.
Registered developers can opt-in to the beta through the Software Update section of the System Settings app. Note that an Apple ID associated with an Apple Developer account is required to get the beta.
macOS Sequoia includes iPhone Mirroring, which allows you to control your locked iPhone from your Mac. You can open and use iPhone apps, interact with notifications, and drag and drop files between your iPhone and Mac and vice versa.
There are new options for window tiling, and dragging a window to the edge of the display will suggest a tiled location to make it easier to use multiple apps at once. Apple is adding a Passwords app for managing passwords, Safari can summarize websites and surface key information, and Notes has support for live audio transcription and math equations.
All of the Apple Intelligence features coming to iOS 18 will also be available in macOS Sequoia, but Apple does not plan to add these until later in the beta testing process. Apple Intelligence includes Writing Tools for editing, proofreading, and summarizing text in apps, and an Image Playground allows for AI images to be created from prompts.
Custom emoji or "Genmoji" can be created for any situation and used just like emoji, and Siri is getting much smarter. Siri will be able to do more in apps and will better understand requests, especially those made in regard to on-screen content.
macOS Sequoia is available to developers right now, but Apple will release a public beta later this month.
Popular Stories
Apple's iPhone development roadmap runs several years into the future and the company is continually working with suppliers on several successive iPhone models concurrently, which is why we sometimes get rumored feature leaks so far ahead of launch. The iPhone 17 series is no different, and already we have some idea of what to expect from Apple's 2025 smartphone lineup. If you plan to skip...
In 2025, Apple is expected to discontinue the iPhone "Plus" device in its iPhone 17 lineup to make way for an iPhone "Slim" – although it may not actually be called this when it debuts in the fall of next year. Even though the iPhone 16 series launch is still over two months away, when you consider that we learned about larger displays on the iPhone 16 Pro models way back in May 2023, rumors...
With the third betas of iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 that Apple released today, there are additional tweaks to a number of features like Dark Mode icons, the Photos app, emoji in Messages, and more, with Apple appearing to be preparing for the launch of Apple Intelligence. Apple will continue updating iOS 18 over the course of the next couple of months, refining the beta prior to its launch....
The Apple Watch Series 10 will feature a larger display and a new chip, but new health monitoring features for the device are now in question, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports. In the latest edition of his "Power On" newsletter, Gurman said that the design of the Apple Watch Series 10 is "unlikely to look much different" to its predecessor, but it will be thinner. Meanwhile, the Apple Watch...
Code discovered in Apple's backend by Nicolás Alvarez and shared with MacRumors confirms Apple's plans to release four iPhone 16 models this year, and it indicates that the devices will all have the same A-series chip. There are mentions of new model numbers that are not associated with existing iPhones, and that have the numbering scheme Apple uses for its flagship devices. The code...
Best Buy this weekend is offering a big selection of discounts on Apple's late 2023 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro, with up to $500 off select models. These deals are available to all shoppers and do not require a My Best Buy Plus or Total membership. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Best Buy. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps...