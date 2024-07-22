Apple Music Classical Gains New Top 100 Chart

Apple today added a Classical Top 100 chart to Apple Music Classical, the classical music streaming service that it introduced in early 2023.



The list features the most popular classical music albums that are streamed globally, combining five data sources from more than 165 countries. Top 100 comes from ‌Apple Music‌ Classical streams, ‌Apple Music‌ streams, iTunes downloads, iTunes song sales, and Shazam tags.

According to Apple, the Classical Top 100 list is the most comprehensive classical music chart available. The first number one album is Bach: Keyboard Concertos with Chinese pianist Tianqi Du and the Academy of St Martins in the Fields conducted by Jonathan Bloxham. The top five albums feature artists from Canada, China, Brazil, Latvia, Norway, and the UK, and encompass everything from full orchestral symphonies to solo guitar.

Apple plans to update the Apple Classical Top 100 list each Monday, and it can be found on the ‌Apple Music‌ Classical Home tab. Each chart includes activity from the prior week.

‌Apple Music‌ Classical is a standalone music app designed for classical music lovers and musicians. It has the world's largest classical music catalogue, and it can be downloaded from the App Store for free. [Direct Link]