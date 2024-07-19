Best Apple Deals of the Week: AirPods Pro and Max Get New Low Prices, Plus Big Discounts on iPads and MacBooks

Amazon Prime Day took place earlier this week, and it introduced huge discounts on a wide variety of Apple products, including AirPods Max, MacBook Pro, and iPad Pro. Even though Prime Day has ended, we're still tracking quite a few of these record low prices as we head into the weekend, so if you missed out be sure to check out the deals below before they're gone for good.

AirPods

airpods max pro 2 new blue

  • What's the deal? Take up to $154 off AirPods
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$49 OFF
AirPods 3 for $119.99

$80 OFF
AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C) for $168.99

$154 OFF
AirPods Max for $394.99

As is usual during big discount events, some of the best deals this week could be found on Apple's AirPods, and most of them are still available right now on Amazon. You'll find the AirPods 3, AirPods Pro 2, and AirPods Max all at all-time low prices today on Amazon, and the AirPods 2 at a solid second-best price.

Apple Pencil Pro

pencil pro new blue

  • What's the deal? Take $19 off Apple Pencil Pro
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$19 OFF
Apple Pencil Pro for $109.99

Amazon has the Apple Pencil Pro for $109.99, down from the regular price of $129.00. This is a new record low price for the accessory, beating the previous sale price by $10. The Apple Pencil 2 is also at an all-time low price of $79.00 right now on Amazon.

M3 MacBook Pro

macbook pro m3 new blue

  • What's the deal? Take up to $700 off MacBook Pro
  • Where can I get it? Amazon and Best Buy
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$300 OFF
14-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro (512GB) for $1,699.00

$700 OFF
16-inch M3 Max MacBook Pro (1TB) for $2,799.00

Best Buy's and Amazon's deals include all-time low prices on the 14-inch and 16-inch M3 MacBook Pro, and the best discounts will be found on the larger screen computers. The 16-inch M3 MacBook Pro is currently discounted by $500 for all customers on Best Buy, but if you have a My Best Buy Plus/Total membership, you can add up to an extra $200 off select models.

14-inch MacBook Pro

16-inch MacBook Pro

M2 MacBook Air

m2 macbook air new blue

  • What's the deal? Take $200 off MacBook Air
  • Where can I get it? Amazon and Best Buy
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$200 OFF
13-inch M2 MacBook Air (256GB) for $799.00

$200 OFF
13-inch M2 MacBook Air (512GB) for $999.00

Amazon and Best Buy are taking $200 off the previous generation M2 MacBook Air this week, starting at $799.00 for 256GB and rising to $999.00 for 512GB. Both of these are all-time low prices for the 13-inch M2 MacBook Air.

M4 iPad Pro

ipad pro new blue

  • What's the deal? Take up to $385 off the new M4 iPad Pro
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$80 OFF
11-inch iPad Pro (256GB Wi-Fi) for $919.00

$100 OFF
13-inch iPad Pro (256GB Wi-Fi) for $1,199.00

Amazon this week had all-time low prices on a few models of the 11-inch and 13-inch M4 iPad Pro, and most are still available. Prices start at $919.00 for the 256GB Wi-Fi model, and also include multiple cellular tablets. Our original post has the full list of tablets on sale.

10th Gen iPad

ipad new blue

  • What's the deal? Take $50 off iPad
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$50 OFF
iPad (64GB Wi-Fi) for $299.00

$50 OFF
iPad (256GB Wi-Fi) for $449.00

Amazon is taking $50 off the Wi-Fi models of the 2022 iPad, starting at $299.00 for 64GB Wi-Fi. You'll also find both cellular devices on sale this weekend.

Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.

