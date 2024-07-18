AirPods 3, AirPods Pro 2, and AirPods Max Are Still on Sale at Their Ultra-Low Prime Day Prices Today

Even though Prime Day has ended, there are a few AirPods models that are still seeing record low prices today on Amazon. We don't know how long these deals will last at this point, so if you're interested be sure to lock in these steep discounts on the AirPods 3, AirPods Pro 2, and AirPods Max as soon as possible.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

You can get the AirPods 3 with the Lightning Charging Case for $119.99, down from $169.00, which is a new record low price introduced for Prime Day and beats the previous low price by about $10. The AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C is on sale for $168.99, down from $249.00, and is another new all-time low Prime Day price that has stuck around after the event ended.

Finally, Amazon has the AirPods Max for $394.99, down from $549.00. This is the overall steepest AirPods-related discount still available on Amazon, and it beats the previous low price from before Prime Day by about $55. Every color is available at this low price as well, including Green, Silver, Pink, Sky Blue, and Space Gray.

If you're on the hunt for more Prime Day discounts, be sure to visit our big Prime Day post where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the event.