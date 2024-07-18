Apple Pencil Pro Drops to $109.99 on Amazon Alongside Record Low Prices for M4 iPad Pro

The Apple Pencil Pro has dropped to a new record low price today on Amazon, and we're also tracking a big collection of discounts on the M4 iPad Pro.



Apple Pencil Pro

Amazon today has the Apple Pencil Pro for $109.99, down from the regular price of $129.00. This is a new record low price for the accessory, beating the previous sale price by $10. The Apple Pencil 2 is also at an all-time low price of $79.00 right now on Amazon.

The Apple Pencil Pro launched in May alongside the new 2024 iPad lineup, introducing new gestures and capabilities into the stylus. The Apple Pencil Pro is compatible with the M4 iPad Pro and the M2 iPad Air, and marks the first update to the Apple Pencil since the Apple Pencil 2 in 2018.



M4 iPad Pro

11-Inch

Moving to the iPads, Amazon has all-time low prices on a few models of the 11-inch M4 iPad Pro. Prices start at $919.00 for the 256GB Wi-Fi model, and also include multiple cellular tablets.



13-inch

Prices for the larger models start at $1,199.00 for the 256GB Wi-Fi tablet. Overall, nearly every 13-inch M4 iPad Pro is on sale right now on Amazon, all at all-time low prices.



