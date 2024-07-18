Apple Pencil Pro Drops to $109.99 on Amazon Alongside Record Low Prices for M4 iPad Pro
The Apple Pencil Pro has dropped to a new record low price today on Amazon, and we're also tracking a big collection of discounts on the M4 iPad Pro.
Apple Pencil Pro
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Amazon today has the Apple Pencil Pro for $109.99, down from the regular price of $129.00. This is a new record low price for the accessory, beating the previous sale price by $10. The Apple Pencil 2 is also at an all-time low price of $79.00 right now on Amazon.
The Apple Pencil Pro launched in May alongside the new 2024 iPad lineup, introducing new gestures and capabilities into the stylus. The Apple Pencil Pro is compatible with the M4 iPad Pro and the M2 iPad Air, and marks the first update to the Apple Pencil since the Apple Pencil 2 in 2018.
M4 iPad Pro
11-Inch
Moving to the iPads, Amazon has all-time low prices on a few models of the 11-inch M4 iPad Pro. Prices start at $919.00 for the 256GB Wi-Fi model, and also include multiple cellular tablets.
- 256GB Wi-Fi - $919.00, down from $999.00
- 512GB Wi-Fi - $1,099.00, down from $1,199.00
- 1TB Wi-Fi - $1,328.99, down from $1,599.00
- 256GB Cellular - $1,099.00, down from $1,199.00
- 512GB Cellular - $1,299.00, down from $1,399.00
- 1TB Cellular - $1,699.00, down from $1,799.00
- 2TB Cellular (Nano-Texture Glass) - $2,099.00, down from $2,299.00
13-inch
Prices for the larger models start at $1,199.00 for the 256GB Wi-Fi tablet. Overall, nearly every 13-inch M4 iPad Pro is on sale right now on Amazon, all at all-time low prices.
- 256GB Wi-Fi - $1,199.00, down from $1,299.00
- 512GB Wi-Fi - $1,389.00, down from $1,499.00
- 1TB Wi-Fi - $1,749.00, down from $1,899.00
- 1TB Wi-Fi (Nano-Texture Glass) - $1,839.00, down from $1,999.00
- 2TB Wi-Fi - $2,099.00, down from $2,299.00
- 256GB Cellular - $1,389.00, down from $1,499.00
- 512GB Cellular - $1,574.00, down from $1,699.00
- 1TB Cellular - $1,939.00, down from $2,099.00
- 1TB Cellular (Nano-Texture Glass) - $1,999.00, down from $2,199.00
- 2TB Cellular - $2,304.00, down from $2,499.00
- 2TB Cellular (Nano-Texture Glass) - $2,214.00, down from $2,599.00
