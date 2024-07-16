The Best Prime Day Deals on AirPods, iPads, MacBooks, and More

by

Amazon is back with its annual summertime Prime Day event, lasting for just two days from July 16-17. As it does every year, Prime Day offers shoppers a huge selection of deals across Amazon's storefront, including savings on tech, clothing, video games, groceries, and much, much more.

primeday2020 feature3Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

For our coverage, we're focusing entirely on discounts for Apple and Apple-related products that can be purchased right now on Amazon. As of today, this includes deals on AirPods, Apple Watch, iPad, MacBook Air, and more. We're also sharing deals being matched at retailers like Best Buy in some cases.

As is typical for Prime Day deals, these markdowns are very time sensitive, so sales listed below may disappear fast, and new ones may appear even faster. With this in mind, we'll keep this article updated over the next few days, and keep an eye on the MacRumors front page as we'll be posting particularly great deals in separate articles next week.

Lastly, and perhaps most importantly, Amazon Prime Day requires you to have an Amazon Prime membership to take advantage of the discounts. Amazon Prime costs $14.99 per month or $139.00 per year, and it comes with a 30-day free trial for new subscribers.

AirPods

airpods prime day 24

Starting with AirPods, you'll find a wide selection of solid deals across the AirPods lineup on Amazon during Prime Day. Prices start at $69.00 for the AirPods 2 ($60 off), then increase to $168.99 for the AirPods Pro 2 ($80 off).

Both of these are great lowest-ever discounts on each model of the AirPods, beating previous record lows by up to $20. We're also tracking the AirPods Max at a discount during Prime Day, available for $394.99, down from $549.00, another all-time low price.

$60 OFF
AirPods 2 for $69.00

$50 OFF
AirPods 3 for $119.00

$80 OFF
AirPods Pro 2 for $168.99

$155 OFF
AirPods Max for $394.99

Apple Watch

prime day series 9

Series 9

You can get up to $120 off most Apple Watch Series 9 models right now on Amazon, starting at $279.00 for the 41mm GPS watches. We've rounded up all of the deals below, focusing on the aluminum devices, but you can also find $100 discounts on a few stainless steel models as well.

$120 OFF
Apple Watch Series 9 (41mm GPS) for $279.00

$120 OFF
Apple Watch Series 9 (45mm GPS) for $309.99

$120 OFF
Apple Watch Series 9 (41mm Cellular) for $379.99

$120 OFF
Apple Watch Series 9 (45mm Cellular) for $409.99

SE

Apple's 40mm GPS Apple Watch SE is available for $169.99 today on Amazon, down from $249.00. This is a new all-time low price on the wearable. This deal is available in all three aluminum color options, and only Amazon has the discount.

$80 OFF
Apple Watch SE (40mm GPS) for $169.99

$80 OFF
Apple Watch SE (44mm GPS) for $199.99

You can also get the 44mm GPS Apple Watch SE on sale right now, available for $199.99 on Amazon, down from $279.00. This is another new record low price on the Apple Watch SE for Prime Day.

M2 iPad Pro

m2 ipad pro prime day

Over at Best Buy, today you can find some of the biggest discounts on the M2 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro that we've seen in months, including both Wi-Fi and cellular tablets. A My Best Buy Plus/Total membership is not required to see these discounts.

With such steep savings, these previous generation iPad Pros are worth looking into purchasing for anyone who wants to prioritize saving money over owning the newest M4 iPad Pro. There are some major differences between the two generations, like the M4's support for Apple Pencil Pro and a new nano-texture display option, so be sure to read about which one works best for you in our Buyer's Guide.

11-Inch

Wi-Fi

Cellular

12.9-Inch

Wi-Fi

Cellular

M4 iPad Pro

m4 ipad pro prime day

For the newest M4 iPad Pros, Amazon is offering up to $200 off select models of both the 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Pro. Deals are primarily focused on Wi-Fi models, but you can find a few cellular tablets on sale at this time as well.

11-Inch

13-Inch

M2 iPad Air

ipad air prime day

11-Inch

The cheapest model is the 128GB Wi-Fi 11-inch iPad Air for $559.00, down from $599.00. You'll also find deals on the 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB models below, all of which are in stock on Amazon with delivery dates as soon as the middle of next week for Prime members.

$40 OFF
M2 11-inch iPad Air (128GB Wi-Fi) for $559.00

$50 OFF
M2 11-inch iPad Air (256GB Wi-Fi) for $649.00

$55 OFF
M2 11-inch iPad Air (512GB Wi-Fi) for $844.00

$75 OFF
M2 11-inch iPad Air (1TB Wi-Fi) for $1,024.00

13-Inch

The 13-inch M2 iPad Air models start at $729.00 for the 128GB Wi-Fi tablet, down from $799.00. Similar to the 11-inch devices, all Wi-Fi models are on sale this week, and for the larger display iPad Airs these discounts reach up to $90 off original prices.

$70 OFF
M2 13-inch iPad Air (128GB Wi-Fi) for $729.00

$60 OFF
M2 13-inch iPad Air (256GB Wi-Fi) for $839.00

$75 OFF
M2 13-inch iPad Air (512GB Wi-Fi) for $1,024.00

$90 OFF
M2 13-inch iPad Air (1TB Wi-Fi) for $1,209.00

The iPad Air is Apple's middle-tier iPad model, equipped with an LCD Liquid Retina display, True Tone support, four unique color options, Touch ID, relocated front-facing camera, and two new size options with the 11-inch and 13-inch sizes.

10th Gen iPad

2022 ipad prime day

Amazon is taking $75 off the Wi-Fi models of the 2022 iPad, starting at $274.99 for 64GB Wi-Fi. You'll also find both cellular devices on sale this weekend.

$74 OFF
iPad (64GB Wi-Fi) for $274.99

$50 OFF
iPad (256GB Wi-Fi) for $449.00

M3 MacBook Pro

m3 macbook pro prime day

The cheapest M3 MacBook Pro model you'll find right now is on the 14-inch M3 Pro 512GB model, priced at $1,399.00. That's a $200 discount and the best price we've ever tracked, but you can also find a few other solid markdowns on more 14-inch MacBook Pros and 16-inch MacBook Pros at Amazon and Best Buy.

Note that if you have a My Best Buy Plus or Total subscription, you'll definitely want to prioritize Best Buy over Amazon for MacBook Pro deals. In many cases, Best Buy is offering as much as $200 off for members on top of the already steep discounts you'll find below.

14-inch

16-inch

M3 MacBook Air

m3 macbook air prime day

Prices on the M3 MacBook Air start at $898.99 for the 8GB RAM/256GB SSD 13-inch MacBook Air, which is down from $1,099.00. For the bigger model, prices start at $1,099.00 for the 8GB RAM/256GB SSD 15-inch MacBook Air, down from $1,299.00.

Shoppers should note that Best Buy is offering an extra $50 in savings on these computers, but you'll need to have a My Best Buy Plus or Total membership in order to see the discounts. Otherwise, if you don't have a membership, you can find matching prices on every M3 MacBook Air at Best Buy.

13-inch M3 MacBook Air

15-inch M3 MacBook Air

M2 MacBook Air

m2 macbook air prime day

Best Buy and Amazon today have Apple's 256GB 13-inch M2 MacBook Air for $799.00, down from $999.00. You'll find all four colors on sale at this price, including Midnight, Silver, Space Gray, and Starlight.

$200 OFF
13-inch M2 MacBook Air (256GB) for $799.00

Compared to previous sales, this is a match of the all-time low price on the 13-inch M2 MacBook Air. Right now, both Best Buy and Amazon have this steep discount, and we aren't tracking any notable deals on the 512GB model.

Apple Pencil

pencil prime day

Apple Pencil deals include all-time low prices on the Apple Pencil 2 at $79.00 and Apple Pencil Pro at $119.00.

$10 OFF
Apple Pencil USB-C for $69.00

$50 OFF
Apple Pencil 2 for $79.00

$10 OFF
Apple Pencil Pro for $119.00

Our full Deals Roundup has more information on the latest Apple-related sales and bargains.

Related Roundup: Apple Deals

Popular Stories

iPhone 16 Pro Sizes Feature

iPhone 16 Series Is Just Two Months Away: Everything We Know

Monday July 15, 2024 4:44 am PDT by
Apple typically releases its new iPhone series around mid-September, which means we are about two months out from the launch of the iPhone 16. Like the iPhone 15 series, this year's lineup is expected to stick with four models – iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max – although there are plenty of design differences and new features to take into account. To bring ...
Read Full Article118 comments
maxresdefault

Apple's AirPods Pro 2 vs. Samsung's Galaxy Buds3 Pro

Saturday July 13, 2024 8:00 am PDT by
Samsung this week introduced its latest earbuds, the Galaxy Buds3 Pro, which look quite a bit like Apple's AirPods Pro 2. Given the similarities, we thought we'd compare Samsung's new earbuds to the AirPods Pro. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Design wise, you could potentially mistake Samsung's Galaxy Buds3 Pro for the AirPods Pro. The Buds3 Pro have the same...
Read Full Article59 comments
iPhone 15 Pro Cameras

iPhone 17 Pro Max Will Be First Model to Feature Three 48MP Cameras

Thursday July 11, 2024 12:20 am PDT by
Next year's iPhone 17 Pro Max will feature an upgraded 48-megapixel Tetraprism camera for enhanced photo quality and zoom functionality, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. In his n-iphone-tetraprism-upgrade-ca62dd37e364">latest investor note published to Medium, Kuo said the key specification change would be a 1/2.6" 48MP CIS sensor, up from the 1/3.1" 12MP sensor expected to be used...
Read Full Article117 comments
Beyond iPhone 13 Better Blue Face ID Single Camera Hole

10 Reasons to Wait for Next Year's iPhone 17

Monday July 8, 2024 5:00 am PDT by
Apple's iPhone development roadmap runs several years into the future and the company is continually working with suppliers on several successive iPhone models simultaneously, which is why we sometimes get rumored feature leaks so far ahead of launch. The iPhone 17 series is no different – already we have some idea of what to expect from Apple's 2025 smartphone lineup. If you plan to skip...
Read Full Article164 comments
primeday2020 feature3

The Best Early Prime Day Deals on Apple Products

Saturday July 13, 2024 6:23 am PDT by
Amazon is soon to be back with its annual summertime Prime Day event, lasting for just two days from July 16-17. As it does every year, Prime Day offers shoppers a huge selection of deals across Amazon's storefront, and there are already many deals you can get on sale ahead of the event. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may...
Read Full Article15 comments